Wheaton is a racist town. Back in the mid 1970s, someone tried to get a permit to build an apartment building near Gary Avenue and Jewel Road, but it was opposed and blocked by many families in the area. This included my own family and grandfather who lived in his windmill house nearby at the time (now owned by my uncle Steve), because they were afraid that the apartment building would allow blacks to move into the neighborhood. I was ashamed of my family when that racist incident occurred and moved away out of state, shortly afterwards!