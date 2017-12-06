|
Despised Peter Roskam of Wheaton picked for notorious tax bill negotiations
Despised Peter Roskam of Wheaton picked for notorious tax bill negotiations
By Lynda Carson - December 6, 2017
Image of protesters against Peter Roskam of Wheaton, Illinois.
On December 4, 2017, Peter Roskam of Wheaton, Illinois, has been picked as one of the negotiators by Congressman Paul Ryan for the notorious “tax bill and jobs act,” passed by the House and Senate recently, that screws the poor and middle class, by giving massive tax breaks to corporations and the filthy rich. The two tax bills need to be scrapped, but the GOP wants the two tax bills to be reconciled into one tax bill, for the racist President Donald Trump to sign.
A member of the fascist Republican Party, he is the U.S. Representative for Illinois’s 6th congressional district since 2007. Mentored by some nefarious characters, Peter Roskam used to work for the former notorious corrupt House Speaker Tom Delay, in addition to the corrupt Congressman Henry Hyde, who was sued in the catastrophic Savings and Loan scandal. More on the nefarious voting activities of Peter Roskam can be found on Daily Kos.
Peter Roskam who resides on Shelley Lane in Wheaton, reportedly is so thoroughly despised in his district, that in 2017 he canceled his town hall meetings to avoid hundreds of protesters.
Protesters against the despised Congressman Peter Roskam can be seen in videos during 2017, on YouTube.
Residing in a half million dollar home, in a mostly lily white neighborhood of Wheaton, a town that is 89.85 percent white according to wikipedia, Roskam lives with his a wife Elizabeth, and their four children, when he is not screwing over others while in Congress, with his poor voting record.
Wheaton is a racist town. Back in the mid 1970s, someone tried to get a permit to build an apartment building near Gary Avenue and Jewel Road, but it was opposed and blocked by many families in the area. This included my own family and grandfather who lived in his windmill house nearby at the time (now owned by my uncle Steve), because they were afraid that the apartment building would allow blacks to move into the neighborhood. I was ashamed of my family when that racist incident occurred and moved away out of state, shortly afterwards.
Peter James Roskam
Peter James Roskam who was born on 09/13/1961, and is an attorney with a license that is voluntarily inactive, He is not authorized to practice law.
Roskam is in the pocket of wealthy campaign contributors including the Koch Brothers.
Despised by many in his district, Peter Roskam is a homophobic right-wing extremist who opposes abortion except in cases where the life of the mother is at risk, and he demands that there should be no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. Additionally, Peter Roskam called climate science “junk science in 2006. Roskam also voted against legislation boosting automobile economy requirements, supports oil drilling in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, opposes the normalization of U.S. Cuba relations, voted against the federal price gouging act, voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), is in the pocket of the National Rifle Association (NRA), and he supports Trumps attacks on Muslims.
During 2013, the House Committee on Ethics released a statement revealing that Roskam was under investigation by the committee, involving allegations that the Taiwanese government improperly financed a 2011 trip to Taiwan for him, his wife and daughter. Due to insufficient evidence the case was closed in 2013, but in retaliation in 2017, Roskam took aim at the committee and vocally supported a measure to eliminate the independence of the Office of Congressional Ethics.
Reportedly, Roskam has been targeted for replacement by Democrats in 2018. Roskam has sold out the Chicagoland area for supporting tax hikes on the middles class, while giving massive tax breaks to corporations and the filthy rich. When cornered like a rat, disgraced Peter Roskam refused to denounce alleged pedophile Roy Moore recently.
Others included in the subcommittees regarding negotiations of the notorious tax bill Includes:
Ways and Means Committee
1. Conference Chair: Chairman Kevin Brady (R-TX)
2. Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA)
3. Rep. Peter Roskam (R-IL)
4. Rep. Diane Black (R-TN)
5. Rep. Kristi Noem (R-SD)
For the purposes of provisions in the Senate-passed version that are outside the jurisdiction of the Ways and Means Committee, the conferees are appointed below.
Natural Resources Committee
1. Chairman Rob Bishop (R-UT)
2. Rep. Don Young (R-AK)
Energy and Commerce Committee
1. Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI)
2. Rep. John Shimkus (R-IL)
Democrats picked for the House tax bill negotiations Include:
The Democratic tax bill negotiation conferees are Reps. Richard Neal (D., Mass)., Rep. Sander Levin (D., Mich.), Lloyd Doggett (D., Texas), Raul Grijalva (D., Ariz.) and Kathy Castor (D., Fla.).
Not everyone in Wheaton is racist, and many cool people lived there including comedian actor John Belushi before he died, and his brother Jim Belushi, who I knew many years ago, in addition to Wendy Woodward (sister of famed reporter Bob Woodward who busted the notorious Richard Nixon). Wendy Woodward married my friend and neighbor in Wheaton, Ken Heiden (nicknamed Scratch).
Lynda Carson may be reached at tenantsrule [at] yahoo.com
