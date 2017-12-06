From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Palestine | San Francisco | Anti-War | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 12/ 9/2017

All Out For Palestine: Hands Off Jerusalem! Date Saturday December 09 Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Civic Center/UN Plaza station

San Francisco, California Event Type Class/Workshop Organizer/Author AROC: Arab Resource & Organizing Center



The Trump Administration has just announced that they will officially recognize occupied Jerusalem as the capital of the settler colonial State of Israel.



The San Francisco Bay Area rejects this move and asserts that Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine.



No to White Supremacy Here or in Our Homelands!

Boycott, Divest and Sanction Israel!

End the colonial occupation of Palestine!





CO-SPONSORS:

al-Awda SF

ANSWER Bay Area

American Muslims for Palestine

Arab Resource and Organizing Center

Friends of Sabeel North America

General Union of Palestine Students, SFSU

International Action Center

International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network

Jewish Voice for Peace-Bay Area

Middle East Children's Alliance

Palestine Legal

Palestinian Youth Movement

Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism

Students for Justice in Palestine-Berkeley

SWANAA-BAY AREA

Workers World Party





Contact

