Related Categories: Palestine | San Francisco | Anti-War | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism
All Out For Palestine: Hands Off Jerusalem!
Date Saturday December 09
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Location Details
Civic Center/UN Plaza station
San Francisco, California
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorAROC: Arab Resource & Organizing Center
PROTEST FOR PALESTINE: Hands Off Jerusalem!

The Trump Administration has just announced that they will officially recognize occupied Jerusalem as the capital of the settler colonial State of Israel.

The San Francisco Bay Area rejects this move and asserts that Jerusalem is the capital of Palestine.

No to White Supremacy Here or in Our Homelands!
Boycott, Divest and Sanction Israel!
End the colonial occupation of Palestine!


CO-SPONSORS:
al-Awda SF
ANSWER Bay Area
American Muslims for Palestine
Arab Resource and Organizing Center
Friends of Sabeel North America
General Union of Palestine Students, SFSU
International Action Center
International Jewish Anti-Zionist Network
Jewish Voice for Peace-Bay Area
Middle East Children's Alliance
Palestine Legal
Palestinian Youth Movement
Queers Undermining Israeli Terrorism
Students for Justice in Palestine-Berkeley
SWANAA-BAY AREA
Workers World Party


Contact info [at] araborganizing.org or call 415-861-7444 to co-sponsor.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 6th, 2017 8:33 PM
Add Your Comments
