Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
Communist China, Cultural Revolution, & China Today
The Maoist revolution in China was part of the second great wave of sustained revolution. We will take a look at the communist revolution in China in retrospect from its rise to its fall. What were China's communists achievements? What were the failures?
What was the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution? Did Mao really kill millions? What about the famine? What about art and literature? What about Tibet? Who was Mao? Is China still communist today? Plus more, Including a Questions and Answers segment.
* Where? Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library 6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
* Price: Free
(Asking for Donations)
* Time? 10:30 AM - 12:30PM
Speakers: Carlos Ximenez
Leading Light Communist Organization
Sun, Dec 17, 2017 – 10:30am-12:30pm
