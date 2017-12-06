From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 12/17/2017

Communist China, Cultural Revolution, & China Today



The Maoist revolution in China was part of the second great wave of sustained revolution. We will take a look at the communist revolution in China in retrospect from its rise to its fall. What were China's communists achievements? What were the failures?

What was the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution? Did Mao really kill millions? What about the famine? What about art and literature? What about Tibet? Who was Mao? Is China still communist today? Plus more, Including a Questions and Answers segment.



* Where? Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library 6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland

* Price: Free

(Asking for Donations)



* Time? 10:30 AM - 12:30PM



Speakers: Carlos Ximenez

Leading Light Communist Organization



Sun, Dec 17, 2017 – 10:30am-12:30pm



Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library

6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)



FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to ICSS & NPML



About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.



For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,

Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email:

For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org



