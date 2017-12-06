top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 12/17/2017
Communist China, Cultural Revolution, & China Today
Date Sunday December 17
Time 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorEugene E. Ruyle
Emailcuyleruyle [at] mac.com
Phone510-332-3865
Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library

Communist China, Cultural Revolution, & China Today

The Maoist revolution in China was part of the second great wave of sustained revolution. We will take a look at the communist revolution in China in retrospect from its rise to its fall. What were China's communists achievements? What were the failures?
What was the Great Proletarian Cultural Revolution? Did Mao really kill millions? What about the famine? What about art and literature? What about Tibet? Who was Mao? Is China still communist today? Plus more, Including a Questions and Answers segment.

* Where? Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library 6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland
* Price: Free
(Asking for Donations)

* Time? 10:30 AM - 12:30PM

Speakers: Carlos Ximenez
Leading Light Communist Organization

Sun, Dec 17, 2017 – 10:30am-12:30pm

Niebyl-Proctor Marxist Library
6501 Telegraph Ave, Oakland (just North of Alcatraz Ave.)

FREE - but hat will be passed for donations to ICSS & NPML

About Sunday Morning at the Marxist Library
A weekly discussion series inspired by our respect for the work of Karl Marx and our belief that his work will remain as important for the class struggles of the future as they have been for the past.

For info or to subscribe to our weekly announcements,
Call Gene Ruyle at 510-332-3865 or email: cuyleruyle [at] mac.com
For our full schedule, go to icssmarx.org

Labor donated by ICSS volunteers
icss-fly-2017-12-17-china-1.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (365.3kb)
For more event information:
http://icssmarx.org
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 6th, 2017 5:58 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code