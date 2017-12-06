From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: Palestine | San Francisco | Anti-War View other events for the week of 12/ 8/2017

Emergency Protest to #StopTheMove: We Need a Jerusalem for All Date Friday December 08 Time 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details 555 California St, San Francisco, CA 94104-1501 Event Type Protest Organizer/Author IfNotNow Bay Area

Hosted by IfNotNow Bay Area

Friday, December 8 at 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM PST



Join IfNotNow Bay Area Friday morning at 555 California St, San Francisco, CA at the corner of California St. and Kearny St. where we will gather outside Trump's building to demand Trump and his administration #StopTheMove and fight for a #Jerusalem4All. Add your name to our petition here:



On Wednesday, Dec 6th President Trump will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the first step in a process that will eventually move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This move is a deliberate capitulation to the political whims of the far right, advancing extremist policies that will immediately put Israelis and Palestinians in danger.



We must stand up, as American Jews, and say #StopTheMove!



As American Jews, we oppose this decision because we refuse to be pawns in Trump’s careless foreign policy games.



We oppose this decision because of our commitment to achieving a peaceful Jerusalem for Palestinians, Israelis, and the entire region.



We oppose this decision because we cannot be silent in the face of policies that will put millions of Israelis and Palestinians live in danger.



We oppose this decision now. We will not wait to see how this plays out before taking a side; we know this is wrong and we take action now.



Join us and say unequivocally that this move is not being done in your name. American Jews oppose this incitement and we will fight for Palestinians and Israelis to live in a #Jerusalem4All. Emergency Protest to #StopTheMove: We Need a Jerusalem for AllHosted by IfNotNow Bay AreaFriday, December 8 at 7:30 AM - 9:00 AM PSTJoin IfNotNow Bay Area Friday morning at 555 California St, San Francisco, CA at the corner of California St. and Kearny St. where we will gather outside Trump's building to demand Trump and his administration #StopTheMove and fight for a #Jerusalem4All. Add your name to our petition here: https://actionnetwork.org/forms/american-jews-say-no-to-trumps-embassy-move-we-need-a-jerusalem4all On Wednesday, Dec 6th President Trump will recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, the first step in a process that will eventually move the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. This move is a deliberate capitulation to the political whims of the far right, advancing extremist policies that will immediately put Israelis and Palestinians in danger.We must stand up, as American Jews, and say #StopTheMove!As American Jews, we oppose this decision because we refuse to be pawns in Trump’s careless foreign policy games.We oppose this decision because of our commitment to achieving a peaceful Jerusalem for Palestinians, Israelis, and the entire region.We oppose this decision because we cannot be silent in the face of policies that will put millions of Israelis and Palestinians live in danger.We oppose this decision now. We will not wait to see how this plays out before taking a side; we know this is wrong and we take action now.Join us and say unequivocally that this move is not being done in your name. American Jews oppose this incitement and we will fight for Palestinians and Israelis to live in a #Jerusalem4All.



https://www.facebook.com/events/1477221126... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 6th, 2017 1:22 PM