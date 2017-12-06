top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Sacramento Kwanzaa - "First Fruits of the Harvest in the Farm to Fork Capitol of America"
Date Tuesday December 26
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Sacramento Public Library - Martin Luther King, Jr. Branch
7340 24th Street Bypass
Sacramento, CA 95822
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorKhubaka, Michael Harris
2017 Sacramento Kwanzaa, “First Fruits of the Harvest in the Farm to Fork Capitol of America” will highlight basic fundamentals of urban agriculture and exciting new opportunities embracing job, career and industrial agribusiness development.

Everyone is invited to join us at our free regional community event, Tuesday, December 26, 2017, 4:00 pm ~ 6:00 pm at the Sacramento Public Library - Martin Luther King, Jr. Branch, 7340-24th Street Bypass, Sacramento, CA 95822.

Kwanzaa, is our “California Grown” holiday created by Dr. Maulana Karenga in December 1966 and is now celebrated throughout the world. Several Ancient Pan African “Agriculture Harvest” celebrations were fused together to create an African American inspired holiday in the aftermath of the Watts Riots in Los Angeles, CA.

Kwanzaa utilizes the language of Kiswahili, a modern language, said to have originated during the trade of enslaved African's beginning in 1698 on the spice island of Zanzibar, Kiswahili blends many ancient languages and cultures from throughout Equatorial Africa.

Education, Business and Interfaith leaders from throughout the Sacramento region and beyond are encouraged to embrace “First Fruits of the Harvest in the Farm to Fork Capitol of America,” in a year round systemic way.

From Mt. Shasta and Shastina to the Tehachapi Mountains, in the Greater California Central Valley, a positive new way forward continues to expand the renaissance of strong connections to the land honoring our Pre-Gold Rush California Heritage throughout our “greatest garden in the world.”

Together, we will have an educational festive celebration of the principles and symbols of Kwanzaa in context of “First Fruits of the Harvest in the Farm to Fork Capitol of America.” We will define and share the purpose of a fruit, vegetable and seed? How do plants utilize soil, sun and water to produce energy?

If you join us at the Sacramento County Public Library, Martin Luther King Branch, you will experience an interactive Kwanzaa Celebration targeting youth, literacy and community outreach toward building a broader understanding of the universal principles and practice at our Pan African Kwanzaa Celebration.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Dec 6th, 2017 10:15 AM
