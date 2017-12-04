From the Open-Publishing Calendar
When They Call You a Terrorist :: Black Lives Matter!
Thursday January 25
7:30 PM
9:30 PM
First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison Street, Oakland
Tickets $12 advance, $15 door Marcus Books + other indie bookshops + brownpapertickets.com
Speaker
|Bob Baldock
The emotional and powerful story from Patrisse Cullors and asha bandele, co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement and how it came to be.
“It is a story our nation desperately needs to hear, especially right now. Our country has been at war with its own people for decades…This remarkable book … forces us to face the consequence of the choices our nation made when we criminalized a generation.” —Michelle Alexander, author of The New Jim Crow
