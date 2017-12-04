top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Racial Justice
When They Call You a Terrorist :: Black Lives Matter!
Date Thursday January 25
Time 7:30 PM - 9:30 PM
Location Details
First Congregational Church of Oakland, 2501 Harrison Street, Oakland Tickets $12 advance, $15 door Marcus Books + other indie bookshops + brownpapertickets.com
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorBob Baldock
The emotional and powerful story from Patrisse Cullors and asha bandele, co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement and how it came to be. “It is a story our nation desperately needs to hear, especially right now. Our country has been at war with its own people for decades…This remarkable book … forces us to face the consequence of the choices our nation made when we criminalized a generation.” —Michelle Alexander, author of The New Jim Crow
For more event information:
http://www.kpfa.org/events
Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 4th, 2017 1:02 PM
