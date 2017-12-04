The emotional and powerful story from Patrisse Cullors and asha bandele, co-founders of the Black Lives Matter movement and how it came to be. “It is a story our nation desperately needs to hear, especially right now. Our country has been at war with its own people for decades…This remarkable book … forces us to face the consequence of the choices our nation made when we criminalized a generation.” —Michelle Alexander, author of The New Jim Crow



http://www.kpfa.org/events For more event information:

Added to the calendar on Monday Dec 4th, 2017 1:02 PM