Cal Labor Fed Protests Tax Bill Dec 4-6, 2017 by Organize the Unorganized

Monday Dec 4th, 2017 8:35 AM

From:

All hands on deck! We have to defeat the bill that would harm millions of working people so the rich can get even bigger tax breaks. If passed under current budget rules the GOP tax bill would result in immediate cuts of over $100 billion in health and human services, including $25 billion per year to Medicare. This quarter-trillion dollar cut would impact the care of seniors and people with disabilities as well as their families that all depend on this crucial program. There are several emergency events planned around California [this] week to fight back against this cruel, despicable bill.From: http://calaborfed.org/take-action-no-on-gop-tax-scam-on-working-people/

From:



Find an action near you:



MONDAY IN MODESTO



What: Action at Rep Denham’s office. Say NO to the GOP Tax Scam on Working People

When: Monday, December 4th, 2017

Time: 10:00am-11:00am

Where: Jeff Denham’s Office, 4701 Sisk Rd., Modesto, Ca. 95356

Facebook Link:



MONDAY IN BREA



What: Santa Claus Action to Stop the GOP Tax Scam

When: Monday, December 4

Time: 11:45 AM

Where: Red Robin at the eastern entrance of the Brea Mall – 1080 Brea Mall, Bream CA 92821



TUESDAY IN PALMDALE



What: Rep Knight Tax Scam Action

When: Tuesday December 5, 2017

Time: 3:00 pm

Where: Palmdale City Council, 38300 Sierra Highway, Palmdale, CA. 93550



TUESDAY IN HUNTINGTON BEACH



What: Tax Cuts Hurt Our Communities

When: Tuesday, December 5

Time: 2PM -3PM

Where: Rep. Dana Rohrabacher Office – 101 Main St #380, Huntington Beach, CA 92648



TUESDAY IN VISTA



What: Action at Rep Issa’s office

When: Tuesday, December 5th, 2017

Time: 10:00am-11:00am

Where: Rep Darrell Issa’s Office, 1800 Thibodo Rd Vista 92081

Parking: Park in the Hope Church parking lot. Pastor Matthew Palm of Hope Church at 1755 Thibodo Rd offers the parking lot to promote public safety (he recognizes the danger of people parking illegally on Thibodo Rd), and emphasizes that the church does not take sides in politics.

•If you have mobility issues, pull into Issa’s lot. Ask someone in a yellow vest for a parking pass.



TUESDAY IN APPLE VALLEY

What: Action at Rep Cook’s office

When: Tuesday, December 5th, 2017

Time: 10:30 am

Where: Congressman Paul Cook’s Office, 14955 Dale Evans Pkwy, Apple Valley, CA 92307

Facebook link:



TUESDAY IN ROSEVILLE



What: Action at Rep McClintock’s office

When: Tuesday, December 5th, 2017

Time: 10:00am

Where: Congressman Tom McClintock’s Office, 2200A Douglas Blvd, Suite 240, Roseville, CA 95661



WEDNESDAY IN FRESNO



What: Community Members to Call on Rep. Valadao and Rep. Nunes to Reject Massive Cuts to Medicare

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2017

Time: 11am

Where: Congressmen Valadao/Nunes Medicare Event, Fresno City Hall, 2600 Fresno St, Fresno, CA 93721



The full press release at



"The actions will call on GOP members of Congress to reject final passage of the bill as it heads to a joint Senate-House conference committee this week. The bill is projected to add over $1 trillion to the federal deficit, triggering massive automatic cuts to Medicare, Medicaid, Social Security and many other vital programs."



"The repeal of portions of the Affordable Care Act included in the bill would result in 1.7 million Californians losing their health insurance in the next decade and would spike premiums for nearly everyone else. The bill will also add to most Californians’ tax burden while providing massive tax breaks to the large corporations and millionaires and billionaires who fund political campaigns. Newspaper editorials from across the state have sharply criticized the bill as a rotten deal for California."

It describes the Cal Labor Federation as follows:

The California Labor Federation is made up of more than 1,200 unions, representing 2.1 million union members in manufacturing, retail, construction, hospitality, public sector, health care, entertainment and other industries.



*******************************

Call: 1-844-899-9913. Tell your representative to stop raising taxes on the workingclass to make the rich richer.

NOTE TO ALL CALIFORNIANS: California has 15 Republican congresspeople out of 53 congresspeople in the California delegation. See

The House of Representatives has 240 Republicans, 194 Democrats, 1 vacancy, a difference of 46. See

All 15 California Congresspeople need to change their vote, and hopefully labor is doing the same campaign nationwide to change other Congressperson's votes AND all Republican Senators' votes. The Senate vote for this murderous tax bill was 51 to 48, so not many senate votes are need to change the senate vote. The bill has not yet been reconciled between both houses of congress or signed.

WORKINGCLASS UNDER ATTACK! WHAT DO WE DO? ACT UP! FIGHT BACK!

THEY SAY CUT BACK! WE SAY FIGHT BACK!

OUR LIVES ARE ON THE LINE!

