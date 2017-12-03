Deport ICE: The Resolution To End Cooperation With ICE

On December 5th, Oakland's Public Safety Committee will debate a resolution from Desley Brooks and Rebecca Kaplan to end all Oakland Police Department cooperation with ICE, after assistance in an August 16 raid violated the city's sanctuary policy.

Video Samples from the November 28 hearing on the ICE Raid https://oaklandprivacy.org/2017/11/29/oakland-turns-out-for-long-delayed-ice-raid-hearing/

On August 16, HSI/ICE conducted an AM raid on the 700th block of 27th Street in West Oakland with OPD assistance. The raid was advertised (erroneously) as a search warrant for the sexual trafficking of juveniles, biut there were no actual allegations of sexual abuse, no juveniles were removed from the home and the solitary arrest was for being undocumented. The 25 year old arrestee is now in the deportation process. At an October 5th investigation and hearing that the OPD Chief did not attend, Oakland's Privacy Commission concluded that the raid violated Oakland's sanctuary city policy and several statements made by OPD chief Anne Kirkpatrick about the raid were false.

Video of the OPAC hearing is here. https://oaklandprivacy.org/2017/10/06/privacy-advisory-commission-investigation-of-oakland-ice-raid-concludes-violation-of-sanctuary-city-policy/

East Bay Express coverage is here: https://www.eastbayexpress.com/oakland/oakland-police-chief-made-false-statements-about-ice-raid/Content?oid=9793923

City Council members Desley Brooks and Rebecca Kaplan have now initiated legislation to end the sanctuary loophole but need our help to get it through the full Council.

Oaklanders and other Bay Area residents who want sanctuary legislation taken seriously around the Bay should attend.

Much else also of interest on the agenda for activists keeping tabs on OPD, Urban Shield and ICE.

Bay Area Urban Area Security Initiative Program MOU

Fiscal Year 2017 Urban Area Security Initiative Program Grant Agreement

OPD Crime Analysis Software Contracts

Regarding The HSI/ICE Raid In West Oakland On August 16, 2017

Resolution Clarifying And Reaffirming Policy On Non-Cooperation With ICE

Overtime Expenditures In The Police And Fire Departments For FY 2017-18

NOTE: THERE IS SOME POSSIBILITY THIS MEETING WILL BE CANCELLED DUE TO OAKLAND CITY WORKERS GOING OUT ON STRIKE.