From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 12/ 3/2017
Queen Mimi – Consider the Homeless Fundraiser
Date Sunday December 03
Time 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
North Berkeley Senior Center 1901 Hearst Ave Berkeley, CA 94709
Event Type Fundraiser
Organizer/AuthorConsider the Homeless
EmailBarbara [at] ConsiderTheHomeless.org
Movie, Q&A and Dinner $45.00, Movie and Q&A $25.00, More if you can, less if you can't.

As we approach our 3rd Year Anniversary and get closer to obtaining our Official Federal 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Status we are working on the educational part of our mission. We hope to show the community that most of the people that are living on the streets are not unlike ourselves, other than life circumstances.

We will be presenting full length documentaries on individuals that have become homeless. Our first event is the award winning movie "Queen Mimi". This is not only an interesting and entertaining movie, it will be a day you will not want to miss.

QueenMimi420x300.jpgThe Berkeley Premiere of the award-winning film "QUEEN MIMI,"  followed by a Q&A with the director, Yaniv Rokah. Dinner follows, both vegan and meat lasagna, cooked by the famous CTH Chefs.

MOVIE SYNOPSIS Marie “Mimi” Haist defied her adulterous husband and moved onto the streets in her 50s, living in parking lots and doorways until finding her “home” one stormy night between rows of washers in a Californian laundromat. Encouraged to stay by a more than generous laundry owner, Mimi’s ‘the past is the past’ philosophy endeared her to regular fluff and fold clients and, after more than 20 years, Mimi has made some unlikely friends, ranging from local loves to Hollywood A-listers Zach Galifianakis and Renee Zellweger. Filmed over 5 years by barista/actor/director Yaniv Rokah while he worked at a cafe across the street,

Queen Mimi is the story of an unlikely hero. Now 90+, Mimi reminds us to never give in and never give up, and that if you ever find yourself in the gutter, to never stop looking at the stars.

PROGRAM (Times are approximate) 3:00PM: Doors open 3:30PM: Screening of the film, Queen Mimi 5:00PM: Special Q & A with the director, Yaniv Rokah 6:00PM: Dinner is Served We are serving a meal prepared by the infamous chefs of Consider The Homeless' hearty soups. On the menu will be both Vegan and Meat Lasagna, seasonal fresh veggies and garlic bread.

RSVP/ TICKET PURCHASE INFORMATION  Ask any of our fabulous Volunteers OR  Email: Barbara AT ConsiderTheHomeless DOT org  Call: 510-717-0181  Postal Mail: Consider The Homeless! PO Box 2771 Berkeley, CA 94702 Please remember to 1) include a check made out to Consider The Homeless! 2) Let us know how many seats you are reserving. If you are getting dinner, 3) how many ___vegan lasagna? ____meat lasagna?

 If you want to pay by credit card, please use our PayPal account at paypal.me/ConsiderTheHomeless then Email and give us the above information.

sm_queen-mimi.jpg
original image (400x600)
For more event information:
http://www.considerthehomeless.org/
Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 10:34 PM
Add Your Comments
