Join us on Saturday, December 16 from 4-5 p.m. at SubRosa in downtown Santa Cruz to learn more about Indybay and plot out another year of creating radical grassroots independent media.



Activities will include a discussion of street photography and other forms of making media. We will demonstrate publishing an article with images, as well as adding an event to Indybay's calendar. We will discuss volunteering with Indybay, and also outreaching to activists and other community groups throughout central and northern California.



Indybay meetings are held to foster cooperation among individuals and groups. Our meetings are open to all people passionate about Indybay's mission to encourage, facilitate, and support the creation of independent media.



SubRosa Community Space is wheelchair accessible.

https://www.indybay.org/