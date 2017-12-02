From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Indymedia
View other events for the week of 12/16/2017
|
Indybay Meeting for Monterey Bay Area
|
Date
|
Saturday December 16
|
Time
|
4:00 PM
-
5:00 PM
|
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Location Details
|
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave.
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
SubRosa is located at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and Spruce Street in downtown Santa Cruz, four blocks from the Metro Center.
|
Event Type
|
Meeting
|Organizer/Author
|Indybay Collective
|
Join us on Saturday, December 16 from 4-5 p.m. at SubRosa in downtown Santa Cruz to learn more about Indybay and plot out another year of creating radical grassroots independent media.
Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 9:34 PM
Activities will include a discussion of street photography and other forms of making media. We will demonstrate publishing an article with images, as well as adding an event to Indybay's calendar. We will discuss volunteering with Indybay, and also outreaching to activists and other community groups throughout central and northern California.
Indybay meetings are held to foster cooperation among individuals and groups. Our meetings are open to all people passionate about Indybay's mission to encourage, facilitate, and support the creation of independent media.
SubRosa Community Space is wheelchair accessible.