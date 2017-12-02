Progressive Democrats of America–San Francisco invites you for some

SERIOUS FUN (with no arrests or penalties)



Live entertainment featuring:

• TOMMI AVICOLLI MECCA, SF housing activist extraordinaire, with words and music

• Songs from CAROL DENNEY. Berkeley singer/songwriter



And……

• YOUR POLITICAL IDEAS about what happened in 2017 and what might happen next year (God help us!)

• Political cartoons and videos

• New Years RESVOLUTIONS

• Food

• Drinks

• (cheap) Cash Bar

