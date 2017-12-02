top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + Action | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services
SERIOUS FUN! (with no arrests or penalties)
Date Thursday December 14
Time 6:30 PM - 9:00 PM
Location Details
Unitarian Universalist Center–MLK Jr. Room
1187 Franklin St. (at Geary) San Francisco
Event Type Party/Street Party
Organizer/AuthorTom Gallagher
Progressive Democrats of America–San Francisco invites you for some
SERIOUS FUN (with no arrests or penalties)

Live entertainment featuring:
• TOMMI AVICOLLI MECCA, SF housing activist extraordinaire, with words and music
• Songs from CAROL DENNEY. Berkeley singer/songwriter

And……
• YOUR POLITICAL IDEAS about what happened in 2017 and what might happen next year (God help us!)
• Political cartoons and videos
• New Years RESVOLUTIONS
• Food
• Drinks
• (cheap) Cash Bar
Added to the calendar on Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 7:10 PM
