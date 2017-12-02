top
Indybay Feature
Santa Cruz Downtown Association's Holiday Parade 2017
by AutumnSun
Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
Saturday December 2, 2017 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
sm_389.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
Many beautiful Santa Cruz people came to watch and take part in our holiday tradition.
I am so happy to see many of my brothers and sisters, some I have not seen in a long time!
From start to finish, I will let the pictures say it all!
Please see my Face Book Page for many more pictures:
https://www.facebook.com/autumn.sun.58/media_set?set=a.10213964530122424.1073742107.1085185228&type=3
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
sm_079.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
sm_114.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
sm_135.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
sm_153.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
sm_175.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
sm_185.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
sm_190.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
sm_194.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
sm_208.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
sm_213.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
sm_217.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
sm_223.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
sm_227.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
sm_301.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
sm_308.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
sm_310.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
sm_330.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
sm_370.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
§
by AutumnSun Saturday Dec 2nd, 2017 6:47 PM
sm_427.jpg
original image (6000x4000)
