Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers View other events for the week of 12/10/2017
Health and Safety, OSHA and Trump's Nominee FedEx VP Scott Mugno
Date Sunday December 10
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bernal Heights Library
500 Cortland Ave.
San Francisco, CA 94110
Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorUnited Pubic Workers For Action
FedEx Murder For Profit: Health And Safety, OSHA And Trump's Nominee FedEx VP Scott Mugno
Our Lives and Health and Safety

Speakers:
Gary Brent FedEx Health and Safety officer and Driver Trainer
Matthew Zugsberger, UBC 34 Diver and OSHA Whistleblower at Park Service
Other Speakers

December 10, 2017 2:00 PM
President Trump has nominated FedEx Scott Mugno who is VP for Safety, Sustainability and Vehicle Maintenance at FedEx Ground. There have been over 100 deaths of FedEx workers in the last three years. Scott Mugno has personally retaliated against health and safety whistleblowers like Guy Cobb in Memphis, TN. who exposed serious potential dangers of an earthquake at FedEx buildings. He was targeted, bullied and fired by FedEx. Another whistleblower was Brian Gruzulski who was a FedEx mechanic at LAX who saw serious safety problems from rust and was bullied, retaliated against and fired. Gary Brent was a health and safety officer and driver trainer at FedEx ground and when he tried to enforce OSHA and EPA rules he was harassed and terminated.

At the same time Scott Mugno was also a lobbyist for the American Trucking Association ATA and he was pushing for complete deregulation of trucking with an large increase in size of trucks threatening the public and the roads. What these whistleblowers also discovered was that FedEx had captured OSHA and other federal agencies like the EPA. Officials in these agencies colluded with the company to limit their liability and prevent them being held acceptable to the workers and the public.

This forum will look at what is happening at FedEx OSHA and also the case of OSHA whistleblower and UBC 34 diver Matthew Zugsberger who reported on serious health problems at a job at Drakes Estero Rack Removal. He reported health and safety hazards and was retaliated by the Park Service, his employer and OSHA officials who engaged in a cover-up of the illegal activity.

The issue of protecting health and safety whistleblowers is critical to all and fighting for their protection is critical to the public.

Sponsored by
WorkWeek Radio
United Public Workers For Action http://www.upwa.info
Workers Solidarity Action Network
https://www.facebook.com/workerssolidarityactionnetwork/
Injured Workers National Network
https://www.facebook.com/Injured-Workers-National-Network-IWNN-108362552680848/

Just Say No to Scott Mugno as OSHA Director-Fired Federal OSHA Whistleblower Darrell Whitman Speaks Out
For more event information:
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww11...
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 1st, 2017 9:52 PM
§Scott Mugno "The Brain" Personally Responsible For Many Worker Deaths
by United Pubic Workers For Action Friday Dec 1st, 2017 9:52 PM
Scott Mugno who is known as "The Brain" is personally responsible for the deaths of many workers at FedEx and the public as a result of his refusal to enforce health and safety standards for bigger profits for the company.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww11...
Add Your Comments
