Health and Safety, OSHA and Trump's Nominee FedEx VP Scott Mugno
Date Sunday December 10
Time 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Location Details Bernal Heights Library

500 Cortland Ave.

San Francisco, CA 94110
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author United Pubic Workers For Action

Our Lives and Health and Safety



Speakers:

Gary Brent FedEx Health and Safety officer and Driver Trainer

Matthew Zugsberger, UBC 34 Diver and OSHA Whistleblower at Park Service

Other Speakers



December 10, 2017 2:00 PM

Bernal Heights Library

500 Cortland Ave.

San Francisco, CA 94110



President Trump has nominated FedEx Scott Mugno who is VP for Safety, Sustainability and Vehicle Maintenance at FedEx Ground. There have been over 100 deaths of FedEx workers in the last three years. Scott Mugno has personally retaliated against health and safety whistleblowers like Guy Cobb in Memphis, TN. who exposed serious potential dangers of an earthquake at FedEx buildings. He was targeted, bullied and fired by FedEx. Another whistleblower was Brian Gruzulski who was a FedEx mechanic at LAX who saw serious safety problems from rust and was bullied, retaliated against and fired. Gary Brent was a health and safety officer and driver trainer at FedEx ground and when he tried to enforce OSHA and EPA rules he was harassed and terminated.



At the same time Scott Mugno was also a lobbyist for the American Trucking Association ATA and he was pushing for complete deregulation of trucking with an large increase in size of trucks threatening the public and the roads. What these whistleblowers also discovered was that FedEx had captured OSHA and other federal agencies like the EPA. Officials in these agencies colluded with the company to limit their liability and prevent them being held acceptable to the workers and the public.



This forum will look at what is happening at FedEx OSHA and also the case of OSHA whistleblower and UBC 34 diver Matthew Zugsberger who reported on serious health problems at a job at Drakes Estero Rack Removal. He reported health and safety hazards and was retaliated by the Park Service, his employer and OSHA officials who engaged in a cover-up of the illegal activity.



The issue of protecting health and safety whistleblowers is critical to all and fighting for their protection is critical to the public.



Sponsored by

WorkWeek Radio

United Public Workers For Action

Workers Solidarity Action Network

https://www.facebook.com/workerssolidarityactionnetwork/

Injured Workers National Network

https://www.facebook.com/Injured-Workers-National-Network-IWNN-108362552680848/



Scott Mugno who is known as "The Brain" is personally responsible for the deaths of many workers at FedEx and the public as a result of his refusal to enforce health and safety standards for bigger profits for the company. https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww11...