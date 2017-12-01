From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 12/16/2017

Counter Protest Against "March Against Sanctuary Cities" Date Saturday December 16 Time 12:30 PM - 3:30 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Union Square (Powell & Geary)

San Francisco, CA Event Type Protest Organizer/Author Resistance



There group is planning on showing up at 1pm that day, so let’s show up before them and host our own Rally and March in Solidarity with Immigrants!



We need get together on that day and show them what the Bay Area stands up for. We stand in solidarity with Immigrants, Sanctuary Cities, and Refugees from all over the world who want a better life. We have to stand in solidarity with the immigrants, refugees, and police victims. So I ask that you join us at our counter protest to show solidarity.



Please reach out on the FB event if you'd like to endorse or help organize https://www.facebook.com/events/1726936090947525/

