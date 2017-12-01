top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights View other events for the week of 12/16/2017
Counter Protest Against "March Against Sanctuary Cities"
Date Saturday December 16
Time 12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Location Details
Union Square (Powell & Geary)
San Francisco, CA
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorResistance
We got word that there will be a March Against Sanctuary Cities, and Against Jose Ines Garcia Zarate after he was acquitted of all murder charges against him.

There group is planning on showing up at 1pm that day, so let’s show up before them and host our own Rally and March in Solidarity with Immigrants!

We need get together on that day and show them what the Bay Area stands up for. We stand in solidarity with Immigrants, Sanctuary Cities, and Refugees from all over the world who want a better life. We have to stand in solidarity with the immigrants, refugees, and police victims. So I ask that you join us at our counter protest to show solidarity.

Please reach out on the FB event if you'd like to endorse or help organize https://www.facebook.com/events/1726936090947525/
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1726936090...
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 1st, 2017 5:34 PM
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
