Related Categories: Americas | San Francisco
Rally to protest electoral fraud in Honduras
Date Friday December 01
Time 4:00 PM - 5:30 PM
Location Details
24th and Mission Street. San Francisco
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorAllan Fisher
Protest of electoral fraud in Honduras by the right-wing allied to the United States. This is a continuation of the 2009 US supported coup that installed a repressive, neo-liberal regime in Honduras allied to the wealthy elite. Now the leftist opposition candidate seems to have won the election (in spite of the control of the mass -media by the right wing and US support for the regime) but behind the scenes the results have been manipulated.
Added to the calendar on Friday Dec 1st, 2017 8:16 AM
