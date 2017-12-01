From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Rally to protest electoral fraud in Honduras
Date
Friday December 01
Time
4:00 PM
5:30 PM
Location Details
24th and Mission Street. San Francisco
Event Type
Protest
|Allan Fisher
Protest of electoral fraud in Honduras by the right-wing allied to the United States. This is a continuation of the 2009 US supported coup that installed a repressive, neo-liberal regime in Honduras allied to the wealthy elite. Now the leftist opposition candidate seems to have won the election (in spite of the control of the mass -media by the right wing and US support for the regime) but behind the scenes the results have been manipulated.
