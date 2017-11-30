From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Thursday Nov 30th, 2017 10:19 PM

Under the brilliant and experienced leadership of Matthew Gonzalez, Chief Attorney at the San Francisco Public Defender's office, undocumented immigrant Jose Zarate was successfully defended before a 6 women, 6 men jury, which declared him not guilty on November 30, 2017 of murder of Kate Steinle and not guilty of manslaughter.

He was convicted of one felony of being in possession of a gun.



Jurors are usually selected from the voter rolls and are the most conservative sector of the population. Our struggle in defense of undocumented immigrants in a city that is about 45% immigrant has made possible not only the fact that San Francisco is a very proud sanctuary city but also that it can provide not just the expected hung jury in such a case, but a resounding not guilty verdict!



Matt Gonzalez pointed out to the press that this country is awash in guns and killings of innocent people, often accidentally. This was an accidental killing.



Jose Zarate still faces up to 3 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a gun. We, the taxpayers, pay for all prison time.



Victory, victory is our cry! The class struggle is the reason why!