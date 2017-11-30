top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War View other events for the week of 12/ 2/2017
DSA Santa Cruz monthly meeting
Date Saturday December 02
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Louden Nelson Community Center
301 Center St, Santa Cruz, California 95060
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorDemocratic Socialists of America Santa Cruz
The monthly meeting of the Democratic Socialists of America Santa Cruz is held on the first Saturday of every month from 3-5 p.m. at the Louden Nelson Community Center.

Bringing socialism to Santa Cruz, California, from the redwoods to the surf, as a Democratic Socialists of America chapter.
democratic-socialists-america-santa-cruz.jpg
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1960220730...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 30th, 2017 7:19 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code