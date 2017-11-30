From the Open-Publishing Calendar
DSA Santa Cruz monthly meeting
Saturday December 02
3:00 PM
-
5:00 PM
Louden Nelson Community Center
301 Center St, Santa Cruz, California 95060
Meeting
|Democratic Socialists of America Santa Cruz
The monthly meeting of the Democratic Socialists of America Santa Cruz is held on the first Saturday of every month from 3-5 p.m. at the Louden Nelson Community Center.
Bringing socialism to Santa Cruz, California, from the redwoods to the surf, as a Democratic Socialists of America chapter.