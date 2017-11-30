top
Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action
Legendary Rapper DMC of Run DMC to Guest on Free Radio Santa Cruz Show
Date Sunday December 03
Time 8:00 PM - 9:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Free Radio Santa Cruz at 101.3 FM and freakradio.org
Event Type Radio Broadcast
Organizer/AuthorPenny Sweet

Radio special on Free Radio Santa Cruz!

This Sunday night starting at 8PM, on community radio Free Radio Santa Cruz 101.3FM, radio host DJ Nurse Annabella will be welcoming legendary hip-hop musician and activist DMC of the legendary rap group, Run DMC.

He will take part in a radio special called the History of Hip Hop Part II (the first part from 2015 featured late rapper Fresh Kid Ice of the 2 Live Crew), in which he will be discussing his brand new music project called Back from the Dead-The Legend Lives,with brand new collaborations with political rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy as well as rock musicians such as Rome from Sublime and Brad Wilk from Rage Against the Machine.

Also discussed will be his views on current politics and raising awareness for a more positive community through arts and music.

Please join DJ Nurse Annabella,as she will take you on a musical journey with an all new mix. DMC will also be guesting on her regular program called Lava Lamps & 8-track Theatre, which is currently featured on Free Radio Santa Cruz 101.3 FM, on Sundays from 4-7PM PST.

sm_dmc-run-dmc.jpg
original image (1200x1590)
For more event information:
http://www.freakradio.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 30th, 2017 6:26 PM
