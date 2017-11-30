top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War View other events for the week of 12/10/2017
From Nobel to Nobel: Celebrating the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize
Date Sunday December 10
Time 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Western Institute of Social Research, 2930 Shattuck Avenue
Berkeley, CA (near Berkeley Bowl)
Event Type Teach-In
Organizer/AuthorJackie Cabasso
Emailwslf [at] earthlink.com
Phone(510) 839-5877
On December 10, the Nobel Committee will present the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. Nuclear disarmament advocates around the world will be celebrating. Please join Western States Legal Foundation to celebrate the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize and our 35th anniversary! Learn about the direct line from the 1967 Treaty of Tlatelolco to the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty!

The Nobel Committee awarded the 1982 Peace Prize to Alfonso García Robles of Mexico and Alva Myrdal of Sweden for their years of work in United Nations' disarmament forums. Ambassador Garcia Robles was the driving force in negotiating the1967 Treaty of Tlatelolco, the first nuclear weapon free zone in a populated region.

The Nobel Committee awarded the 2017 Peace Prize to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons.

Western States Legal Foundation was founded in 1982 and has been working for a nuclear free world ever since.

Wine and light refreshments will be provided. Donations are welcome but not required. RSVP’s appreciated: wslf [at] earthlink.net; (510) 839-5877




dec._10_wsf_event.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (708.3kb)
For more event information:
http://www.wslfweb.org
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 30th, 2017 12:34 PM
Add Your Comments
