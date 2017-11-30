From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Anti-War View other events for the week of 12/10/2017

From Nobel to Nobel: Celebrating the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize Date Sunday December 10 Time 6:00 PM - 8:30 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Western Institute of Social Research, 2930 Shattuck Avenue

Berkeley, CA (near Berkeley Bowl)

Event Type Teach-In Organizer/Author Jackie Cabasso Email wslf [at] earthlink.com Phone (510) 839-5877



The Nobel Committee awarded the 1982 Peace Prize to Alfonso García Robles of Mexico and Alva Myrdal of Sweden for their years of work in United Nations' disarmament forums. Ambassador Garcia Robles was the driving force in negotiating the1967 Treaty of Tlatelolco, the first nuclear weapon free zone in a populated region.



The Nobel Committee awarded the 2017 Peace Prize to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons.



Western States Legal Foundation was founded in 1982 and has been working for a nuclear free world ever since.



Wine and light refreshments will be provided. Donations are welcome but not required. RSVP’s appreciated:









