On December 10, the Nobel Committee will present the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons. Nuclear disarmament advocates around the world will be celebrating. Please join Western States Legal Foundation to celebrate the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize and our 35th anniversary! Learn about the direct line from the 1967 Treaty of Tlatelolco to the Nuclear Weapons Ban Treaty!
The Nobel Committee awarded the 1982 Peace Prize to Alfonso García Robles of Mexico and Alva Myrdal of Sweden for their years of work in United Nations' disarmament forums. Ambassador Garcia Robles was the driving force in negotiating the1967 Treaty of Tlatelolco, the first nuclear weapon free zone in a populated region.
The Nobel Committee awarded the 2017 Peace Prize to the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) for its work to draw attention to the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of any use of nuclear weapons and for its ground-breaking efforts to achieve a treaty-based prohibition of such weapons.
Western States Legal Foundation was founded in 1982 and has been working for a nuclear free world ever since.
