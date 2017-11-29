Seeking Justice in the Middle East- First Friday Art Reception:

Friday, December 1, 6:00-9:00PM



at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz



Featuring artist Sara Friedlander and live music by Stolen Moments: Cliff Friedlander- piano, Eric Schmidt- upright bass, Joel Leivick-guitar, and Rick Linzer- tenor sax.



This exhibit is in memory of Scott Kennedy: December 9, 1948 – November 19, 2011. RCNV staff member Scott Kennedy was a tireless advocate for justice and peace in Israel and Palestine and led over 40 delegations to the region.



Among work exhibited: “Stonewalled in Jerusalem” a powerful mixed media interactive installation by Sara Friedlander, and “The Eye” by Arizona artist Suzanne Klotz. Also on exhibit: 2017 marks fifty years of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem. The “Down with the Occupation” limited edition posters displayed throughout the building were published by the Association of Artists for Freedom of Expression in 1987, and feature both Israeli and Palestinian artists; photographs donated by Naim Farhat and the Farhat Art Museum; several pieces from Scott Kennedy’s personal collection; a piece on loan from the Islamic Center of Santa Cruz, & more.



Exhibit dates: November 10, 2017 ­­- January 7, 2018. Exhibit Hours M - TH Noon-4PM

More information: 831.423.1626, rcnv.org



http://rcnv.org/events/seeking-justice-mid... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 29th, 2017 10:32 PM