top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Palestine | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action View other events for the week of 12/ 1/2017
First Friday ART Reception: Seeking Justice in the Middle East
Date Friday December 01
Time 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz
Event Type Other
Organizer/AuthorAnita Heckman
Seeking Justice in the Middle East- First Friday Art Reception:
Friday, December 1, 6:00-9:00PM

at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz

Featuring artist Sara Friedlander and live music by Stolen Moments: Cliff Friedlander- piano, Eric Schmidt- upright bass, Joel Leivick-guitar, and Rick Linzer- tenor sax.

This exhibit is in memory of Scott Kennedy: December 9, 1948 – November 19, 2011. RCNV staff member Scott Kennedy was a tireless advocate for justice and peace in Israel and Palestine and led over 40 delegations to the region.

Among work exhibited: “Stonewalled in Jerusalem” a powerful mixed media interactive installation by Sara Friedlander, and “The Eye” by Arizona artist Suzanne Klotz. Also on exhibit: 2017 marks fifty years of the Israeli occupation of the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and East Jerusalem. The “Down with the Occupation” limited edition posters displayed throughout the building were published by the Association of Artists for Freedom of Expression in 1987, and feature both Israeli and Palestinian artists; photographs donated by Naim Farhat and the Farhat Art Museum; several pieces from Scott Kennedy’s personal collection; a piece on loan from the Islamic Center of Santa Cruz, & more.

Exhibit dates: November 10, 2017 ­­- January 7, 2018. Exhibit Hours M - TH Noon-4PM
More information: 831.423.1626, rcnv.org
wall_3.jpg
For more event information:
http://rcnv.org/events/seeking-justice-mid...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 29th, 2017 10:32 PM
§
by Anita Heckman Wednesday Nov 29th, 2017 10:32 PM
cropped_sara_photo_stonewalled_in_jerusalem_.jpg
http://rcnv.org/events/seeking-justice-mid...
§
by Anita Heckman Wednesday Nov 29th, 2017 10:32 PM
sm_down_with_the_occupation__wrappedwoman_copy.jpg
http://rcnv.org/events/seeking-justice-mid...
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code