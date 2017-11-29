WAMM is thrilled to be collaborating with the annual Santa Cruz Cup!
This Sunday, December 3rd join us at the Bayview Hotel in Aptos.
There will be booths, live music, educational exhibits, and an indoor concert & awards ceremony.
Music from The Expendables, Ancestree, Natural Revolution plus magician Joshua Logan will perform.
Leaders and educators from the cannabis community will be presenting and sharing their knowledge and wisdom and there will be delicious food galore.
All concession proceeds go to WAMM, so don’t miss this amazing convergence of local conscious cannabis all-stars!
See you Sunday!
--
$35 General admission
The Event will be open to all adults over the age of 18.
No medicinal recommendation required to attend Music Festival / Award Ceremony.
M215 Area
Attendees with a valid M215 recommendation can enjoy our scenic medicating section located within a sculpture park.
FESTIVAL DATE & HOURS
Sunday, December 3rd
12pm – 8pm
6pm: Award Ceremony
Location
8043 Soquel Dr, Aptos, CA 95003
More Information: http://santacruzcup.com https://wamm.org/2017/11/29/celebrate-the-last-santa-cruz-cup-before-the-recreational-era/