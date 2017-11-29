From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: California | Santa Cruz Indymedia | Arts + Action | Drug War | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 12/ 3/2017

Celebrate the last Santa Cruz Cup before the recreational era Date Sunday December 03 Time 12:00 PM - 10:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details 8043 Soquel Dr, Aptos, CA 95003 Event Type Party/Street Party Organizer/Author WAMM & Santa Cruz Cup



This Sunday, December 3rd join us at the Bayview Hotel in Aptos.



There will be booths, live music, educational exhibits, and an indoor concert & awards ceremony.



Music from The Expendables, Ancestree, Natural Revolution plus magician Joshua Logan will perform.



Leaders and educators from the cannabis community will be presenting and sharing their knowledge and wisdom and there will be delicious food galore.



All concession proceeds go to WAMM, so don’t miss this amazing convergence of local conscious cannabis all-stars!



See you Sunday!



--



$35 General admission



The Event will be open to all adults over the age of 18.

No medicinal recommendation required to attend Music Festival / Award Ceremony.



M215 Area

Attendees with a valid M215 recommendation can enjoy our scenic medicating section located within a sculpture park.



FESTIVAL DATE & HOURS

Sunday, December 3rd

12pm – 8pm

6pm: Award Ceremony



Location

8043 Soquel Dr, Aptos, CA 95003



More Information:

http://santacruzcup.com

https://wamm.org/2017/11/29/celebrate-the-last-santa-cruz-cup-before-the-recreational-era/ WAMM is thrilled to be collaborating with the annual Santa Cruz Cup!This Sunday, December 3rd join us at the Bayview Hotel in Aptos.There will be booths, live music, educational exhibits, and an indoor concert & awards ceremony.Music from The Expendables, Ancestree, Natural Revolution plus magician Joshua Logan will perform.Leaders and educators from the cannabis community will be presenting and sharing their knowledge and wisdom and there will be delicious food galore.All concession proceeds go to WAMM, so don’t miss this amazing convergence of local conscious cannabis all-stars!See you Sunday!--$35 General admissionThe Event will be open to all adults over the age of 18.No medicinal recommendation required to attend Music Festival / Award Ceremony.M215 AreaAttendees with a valid M215 recommendation can enjoy our scenic medicating section located within a sculpture park.FESTIVAL DATE & HOURSSunday, December 3rd12pm – 8pm6pm: Award CeremonyLocation8043 Soquel Dr, Aptos, CA 95003More Information:

original image (1920x1080) Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 29th, 2017 8:59 PM