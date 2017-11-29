From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

DACA in the shadows by Zaira J. Ayala

Wednesday Nov 29th, 2017 6:14 PM

The article will focus on the effects and problems 3,000 DACA recipients face in Sonoma County.

Unfortunately, today DACA isn't getting enough recognition from the media nor is receving government action.

November 28, 2017

Dear Editor,



On September 5, 2017, the Trump administration decided to discontinue DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals). I am writing to inform you the serious consequences and create awareness for the 3,000 DACA recipients in Sonoma County. Many people will argue and claim DACA is a waist of the government's time and money, unfortunately that's not comparable on how much DACA will have to leave behind. My group and I interviewed 17 DACA recipients and discovered the serious consequences they will face if the Trump Administration continues with their decision. All the recipients have been able to find good jobs and have been able to continue their education, although many will lose their jobs and their degree will be worthless. Theses young individuals have their entire life in Sonoma County.



Sonoma County will be hit with serious issues if the renewal for DACA does not continue. The media sadly has not been up to date nor is acknowledging the effects it will have on the individual and the community. DACA should be a weekly announcement since 80,000 people in the United States will be affected. I invite all to read our essay and to become more aware the problems many young adults are having to face.



Thank you,

Zaira J. Ayala