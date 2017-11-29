From the Open-Publishing Calendar

From the Open-Publishing Newswire

Indybay Feature

Social Justice Week at Sonoma State University by Lorena Guerrero-Diaz

Wednesday Nov 29th, 2017 12:23 PM

Social Justice has had a negative connotation in the media lately, it is seen as something that goes against traditional beliefs. In reality, social justice is a movement that allows people to stand up for those who don’t have a voice, those who have been structurally and racially disempowered in today’s world. It is important to be able to fight for our rights and against social injustices such as police brutality, socioeconomic status, and health disparities.

A group of students in the Investigative Sociology class at Sonoma State University is conducting a study about social justice issues on campus. Lead by Professor Elaine Wellin and Professor Peter Phillips, we are conducting this study to bring to light what social justice means to faculty as well as students. By doing so, it will help the Sociology: Social Justice and Activism Club plan their third annual Social Justice Week. Social Justice Week is a community-wide event that takes place at Sonoma State University and offers 30+ hours of workshops, lectures and key note speakers. It was started for students and community members to be able to come together and learn about local, and international social justice issues.