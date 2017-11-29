top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 12/13/2017
SF Community Meeting on Policing and Urban Shield
Date Wednesday December 13
Time 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
ACLU Northern California
39 Drumm Street
San Francisco, CA 94111
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/AuthorSURJ SF & Stop Urban Shield Coalition
Co-hosted by SURJ SF and the Stop Urban Shield Coalition, join us for a community discussion on policing in San Francisco. We will be facilitating an interactive forum about the militarization of police in our city and the bay area training program Urban Shield.

Urban Shield is a controversial SWAT training and weapons exposition held every year in the Bay Area. SF police, fire and emergency responders attend annually. We will explore the tactics trained at Urban Shield and share alternative options for building health and well-being in our city. We will discuss the impacts of Urban Shield on our city, highlight the voices and deep insights of those who have lost loved ones to police violence and uplift the ways our communities are coming together to build resilience and safety. San Francisco is the fiscal sponsor of Urban Shield and has the power to end Urban Shield and invest in true community preparedness.


All are welcome! Come join us and learn how to be involved as we push San Francisco to pull out of Urban Shield! Food will be provided.

Access: Entrance and bathrooms are wheelchair accessible. Gender neutral bathroom and breast feeding space available. We will have low scent designated seating and ask that you come low or scent free. Please contact us with any other access needs or questions.

This is a Free event.

http://stopurbanshield.org/
sm_defund-urban-shield.jpg
original image (1700x467)
For more event information:
https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/31...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 29th, 2017 10:51 AM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code