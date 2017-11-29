From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Immigrant Rights | Police State and Prisons | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 12/13/2017

SF Community Meeting on Policing and Urban Shield Date Wednesday December 13 Time 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details ACLU Northern California

39 Drumm Street

San Francisco, CA 94111 Event Type Meeting Organizer/Author SURJ SF & Stop Urban Shield Coalition



Urban Shield is a controversial SWAT training and weapons exposition held every year in the Bay Area. SF police, fire and emergency responders attend annually. We will explore the tactics trained at Urban Shield and share alternative options for building health and well-being in our city. We will discuss the impacts of Urban Shield on our city, highlight the voices and deep insights of those who have lost loved ones to police violence and uplift the ways our communities are coming together to build resilience and safety. San Francisco is the fiscal sponsor of Urban Shield and has the power to end Urban Shield and invest in true community preparedness.





All are welcome! Come join us and learn how to be involved as we push San Francisco to pull out of Urban Shield! Food will be provided.



Access: Entrance and bathrooms are wheelchair accessible. Gender neutral bathroom and breast feeding space available. We will have low scent designated seating and ask that you come low or scent free. Please contact us with any other access needs or questions.



This is a Free event.



