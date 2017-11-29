From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: San Francisco | Government & Elections | Police State and Prisons
View other events for the week of 11/30/2017
|
Stop Urban Shield in SF!
|
Date
|
Thursday November 30
|
Time
|
9:00 AM
-
11:00 AM
|
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Location Details
|
SF City Hall; Polk Street Steps
|
Event Type
|
Protest
|Organizer/Author
|SURJ - Oakland/Bay Area
|
November 30th marks the end of the current agreement between counties to hold and fund Urban Shield. Join us to rally, learn about Urban Shield in SF, and then testify to the Board of Supervisors.
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Nov 29th, 2017 8:54 AM
San Francisco is set to sign a contract to continue as partners in Urban Shield and to lock themselves in as fiscal sponsor through 2021. This contract prohibits the City from making any conditions on the program, including around racial profiling or militarized policing. We cannot allow SF to be a financial accomplice to the violence of Urban Shield.
We have three demands to the SF Board of Supervisors.
1. Reject the current contract
2. Demand control as fiscal sponsor over how the funds are used
3. Pull SF out of Urban Shield!
We will rally on the Polk Street steps from 9am-10am, then we’ll go inside to the Main Chambers, Room 250 to testify to the Budget and Finance Committee. Talking points available. Please note, to enter City Hall you must pass through metal detectors. No ID is required.