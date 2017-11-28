top
Related Categories: California | San Francisco | Environment & Forest Defense | Government & Elections View other events for the week of 11/29/2017
Tell Governor Brown To Stop The Climate Hypocrisy
Date Wednesday November 29
Time 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
Metreon, 135 4th Street, San Francisco, Mission Street entrance
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorClimate Justice Activists
Join us on Wednesday, November 29 at 4:30 PM to tell Governor Brown to start acting like a *real* climate leader by banning extreme extraction and phasing out fossil fuels in California!

Governor Brown will be speaking at the ClimateTECH summit in San Francisco on Wednesday, November 29th about California's role as a global leader in combating climate change. While in Bonn for international climate talks, Brown was challenged by indigenous and frontline community advocates to keep fossil fuels in the ground, to which he responded “Let’s put you in the ground.”

Brown is notorious in California for his cozy relationship with the oil and gas industry. If California is to be a world leader on climate change, we must plan for a managed decline off fossil fuels, starting with the most impacted communities and the most carbon intensive extraction methods.

Who: Climate Justice Activists
What: Protest Governor Brown’s Climate Hypocrisy
When: Wednesday, November 29, 4:30 - 6 pm
Where: Metreon, 135 4th Street, San Francisco, Mission Street entrance

Why this is important: California's climate action plan fails to address the production of fossil fuels, which protestors in Bonn rightly pointed out. We have no hope of staving off the worst of climate change if we burn all our fossil fuels reserves. As long California's policies encourage fossil fuel production, we are trapped in our current unsustainable and destructive pattern.

From a climate perspective, extracting and consuming oil in California generates a larger and more harmful climate impact than anywhere else in the world - some more carbon intensive than the Alberta Tar Sands. We must directly address the extraction and burning of fossil fuels. By starting with tackling the most harmful practices of the oil and gas industry, California would provide a model and inspiration for other states and countries to follow.

Photo/meme credit: Indigenous Rising Media: https://www.facebook.com/Indigenousrisingmedia/
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Nov 28th, 2017 9:33 PM
