North Bay / Marin | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Nowhere to Go: Homeless in Sonoma County
by Jenna Cooper
Tuesday Nov 28th, 2017 2:17 PM
The homeless population in Sonoma County needs our attention. We must take action to provide adequate and effective resources for this vulnerable population.
Sonoma County must take action to mitigate countywide homelessness. Nightly, thousands of homeless individuals sleep outside, due to lack of resources within the county. Sonoma County resources for homeless individuals were already stretched thin, but in the wake of the fires, homeless services are being reallocated. Homeless individuals need attention too; we must aid this vulnerable population.

The county has been provided millions of dollars in federal funding in order to improve services that are provided to homeless citizens, but due to the fires, these improvements have been put on hold for the time being. Sonoma County was already experiencing a housing crises before the tragic disaster, but now, the housing crisis is even worse. Now, more than ever, homeless individuals, whether long-time or newly, need our help. As citizens of Sonoma County, we have a responsibility to help our neighbors; they need our help and aid needs to start with county and community action.
