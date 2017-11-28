From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Government & Elections | Health, Housing, and Public Services | Labor & Workers Hundreds Demand Stop The School Cuts At OUSD: OEA Teachers, Parents & Students Rally by Labor Video Project

Tuesday Nov 28th, 2017 9:29 AM Hundreds of teachers, students and parents rallied to protest the multi-million dollar cuts that the Oakland Unified School District is ordering to deal with the financial crisis. At the same time they are approving more charters costing millions of dollars from public tax funds and the city is spending millions of dollars for more police and militarization of the schools in poor communities.

original image (4032x3024)



Hundreds of OEA teachers, parents and students rallied at the Oakland Unified School District board meeting on November 27, 2017 to demand that there be no cuts in the schools. Many pointed out that charters are siphoning off money to public schools and yet the school board continues to vote for them. The school previously has been pushed into bankruptcy which was used by Governor Brown to take over the schools and bring in a charter privatizer who turned over more schools to charter companies. Speakers also attacked the massive expansion of the police in the schools in Oakland pushed by the Mayor and the growing percentage of the Oakland city budget going to police.



The present school board has supported more charters and for a charter take-over of all public schools in Oakland which is furthering segregation and discrimination. The CTA and SEIU state leadership continue to support public funding for charters despite the growing corruption scandal including at many schools in Oakland that have stolen millions of dollars in public tax funds.



One big charter supporter John Fisher who owns KIPP and supports Rocketship charter schools is also seeking to grab land from Laney Community College and use it for development which would lead to the destruction of the working class public community college. He has also pushed charters in Oakland through the California Charter School Association which has funded a pro-charter majority on the OUSD board.



Additional media:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0RS71ITVigc

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-VB2ysz4iaQ

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3RjthPu4Muw

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtGJqjOBQyM



Production of

Labor Video Project

http://www.laborvideo.og Hundreds Demand Stop The School Cuts At OUSD: OEA Teachers, Parents & Students Rally Against Budget Cuts, Charters and Militarization of the SchoolsHundreds of OEA teachers, parents and students rallied at the Oakland Unified School District board meeting on November 27, 2017 to demand that there be no cuts in the schools. Many pointed out that charters are siphoning off money to public schools and yet the school board continues to vote for them. The school previously has been pushed into bankruptcy which was used by Governor Brown to take over the schools and bring in a charter privatizer who turned over more schools to charter companies. Speakers also attacked the massive expansion of the police in the schools in Oakland pushed by the Mayor and the growing percentage of the Oakland city budget going to police.The present school board has supported more charters and for a charter take-over of all public schools in Oakland which is furthering segregation and discrimination. The CTA and SEIU state leadership continue to support public funding for charters despite the growing corruption scandal including at many schools in Oakland that have stolen millions of dollars in public tax funds.One big charter supporter John Fisher who owns KIPP and supports Rocketship charter schools is also seeking to grab land from Laney Community College and use it for development which would lead to the destruction of the working class public community college. He has also pushed charters in Oakland through the California Charter School Association which has funded a pro-charter majority on the OUSD board.Additional media:Production ofLabor Video Project https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMXTzrne9aA

original image (3412x1920) Angry parents talked about the conditions of the schools and the failure of the school board to protect and education their children https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMXTzrne9aA

original image (3412x1920) The crowd was unanimous that there should be no cuts in the schools but many supported cutting the waste at the top. The school board is also spending millions of dollars to grease the way for more charters and privatization. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMXTzrne9aA

original image (4032x3024) The Spanish speaking community has been told by the privatizers that their children need to go to a charter school to get an education. Many parents now realize that this is a scam to make more money for the charters. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMXTzrne9aA

original image (3412x1920) The community is outraged that despite all the money in Oakland they are taking actions to destroy public schools for working class kids in many minority communities https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMXTzrne9aA

original image (3412x1920) The outpouring of parents and teacher together with their kids speaking had a powerful role in the meeting. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMXTzrne9aA

original image (3412x1920) The billionaires like John Fisher who owns KIPP, Rocketship and the A's is pushing pro-charter board members shutting down public schools and wants to steal land at Laney Community College for more gentrification and development. He and the other billionaires have spent millions on the school board members in Oakland, LA and West Contra Costa County. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mMXTzrne9aA