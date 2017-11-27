Classes for Empowering Activists!



Confrontations between two different sides -- whether between left and right, between protesters and police, or between the community and ICE -- need to be photographically documented for media reporting, for community organizing, for legal observation, and as evidence in legal cases.



This class will teach about your rights and responsibilities as a photographic observer. Learn how to position yourself, how to make the most of difficult angles and lighting, about choosing optimal camera settings, when to use video, and when to back off.



"Democracy dies in darkness" (WP)! Justice flourishes in the light of truth!



Sharat G. Lin, PhD is a documentary photographer, writer, and lecturer on social movements and global political economy.



Open to the public



Sponsored by the San Jose Peace and Justice Center.

