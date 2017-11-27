top
Related Categories: South Bay | Arts + Action
How to Photograph Conflict
Date Monday December 04
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSan José Peace and Justice Center
Emailsjpjc [at] sanjosepeace.org
Phone408-297-2299
Classes for Empowering Activists!

Confrontations between two different sides -- whether between left and right, between protesters and police, or between the community and ICE -- need to be photographically documented for media reporting, for community organizing, for legal observation, and as evidence in legal cases.

This class will teach about your rights and responsibilities as a photographic observer. Learn how to position yourself, how to make the most of difficult angles and lighting, about choosing optimal camera settings, when to use video, and when to back off.

"Democracy dies in darkness" (WP)! Justice flourishes in the light of truth!

Sharat G. Lin, PhD is a documentary photographer, writer, and lecturer on social movements and global political economy.

Open to the public

Sponsored by the San Jose Peace and Justice Center.
sm_flyer_-_how_to_photograph_conflict_-_sjpjc_-_20171202__1_1.jpg
original image (1150x816)
For more event information:
http://sanjosepeace.org
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 27th, 2017 11:58 PM
