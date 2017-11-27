From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: South Bay | Arts + Action
View other events for the week of 12/ 4/2017
|
How to Photograph Conflict
|
Date
|
Monday December 04
|
Time
|
7:00 PM
-
9:00 PM
|
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Location Details
|
San José Peace and Justice Center
48 South 7th Street
San Jose, CA 95112
|
Event Type
|
Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|San José Peace and Justice Center
|Email
|sjpjc [at] sanjosepeace.org
|Phone
|408-297-2299
|
Classes for Empowering Activists!
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 27th, 2017 11:58 PM
Confrontations between two different sides -- whether between left and right, between protesters and police, or between the community and ICE -- need to be photographically documented for media reporting, for community organizing, for legal observation, and as evidence in legal cases.
This class will teach about your rights and responsibilities as a photographic observer. Learn how to position yourself, how to make the most of difficult angles and lighting, about choosing optimal camera settings, when to use video, and when to back off.
"Democracy dies in darkness" (WP)! Justice flourishes in the light of truth!
Sharat G. Lin, PhD is a documentary photographer, writer, and lecturer on social movements and global political economy.
Open to the public
Sponsored by the San Jose Peace and Justice Center.