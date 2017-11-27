The Facebook page, ‘Stop Spencer at the University of Michigan’ is organizing and promoting a whole week of events, including a student walkout against Spencer on Wednesday and even a student strike on Thursday. On Monday however, Facebook took down the event page for the student led walk-out.

Students at the University of Michigan have begun a week of action against neo-Nazi and white nationalist leader Richard Spencer, who is believed to be coming to the university soon to hold a speaking event after his legal team threatened to sue the campus.

But as the university has started talks with Spencer and his associates to determine when and if he will be allowed to speak, students are actively organizing in order to stop a repeat of the deadly Unite the Right rally that took place in Charlottesville, VA and the attempted murder of protesters by Spencer supporters in Gainesville, FL.

The Facebook page, ‘Stop Spencer at the University of Michigan’ is organizing and promoting a whole week of events, including a student walkout against Spencer on Wednesday and even a student strike on Thursday. On Monday however, it appears that Facebook took down the event page for the student led walk-out. In a post on Facebook the group wrote in response:

You may have noticed that our Facebook event, "Wednesday Student Walk Out" is no longer on our page. Moments ago, it was removed by Facebook because it does not meet their "Community Standards." This obviously does not mean that the event is cancelled. Look out for a new event tonight!



Facebook apparently doesn't like that we're hosting an event that speaks out against Spencer's request to speak, so they censor us. Whose speech and safety are being threatened again? 🤔🤔🤔



#StopSpencer #HailNotHeil

While Facebook has long touted itself as an open medium for protest movements to organize freely to combat government repression, in reality the site has always been as a former executive described it: a ‘surveillance state’ that works openly with the US government to attack social movements.

Not to be outdone, the Michigan group is organizing a whole week of actions:

We will not be complicit as our university negotiates with White Supremacists and Nazis. Share widely & join us as we take action to #StopSpencer

On social media, follow #StopSpencer and check out their Facebook page here, while you still can.