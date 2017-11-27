top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
labor
lgbti / queer
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: U.S. | Education & Student Activism | Indymedia | Police State and Prisons
Facebook Shuts Down Event Page for Student Walk Out Against Richard Spencer
by It's Going Down
Monday Nov 27th, 2017 11:57 PM
The Facebook page, ‘Stop Spencer at the University of Michigan’ is organizing and promoting a whole week of events, including a student walkout against Spencer on Wednesday and even a student strike on Thursday. On Monday however, Facebook took down the event page for the student led walk-out.
stop-spencer-university-michigan.png

Students at the University of Michigan have begun a week of action against neo-Nazi and white nationalist leader Richard Spencer, who is believed to be coming to the university soon to hold a speaking event after his legal team threatened to sue the campus.

But as the university has started talks with Spencer and his associates to determine when and if he will be allowed to speak, students are actively organizing in order to stop a repeat of the deadly Unite the Right rally that took place in Charlottesville, VA and the attempted murder of protesters by Spencer supporters in Gainesville, FL.

The Facebook page, ‘Stop Spencer at the University of Michigan’ is organizing and promoting a whole week of events, including a student walkout against Spencer on Wednesday and even a student strike on Thursday. On Monday however, it appears that Facebook took down the event page for the student led walk-out. In a post on Facebook the group wrote in response:

You may have noticed that our Facebook event, "Wednesday Student Walk Out" is no longer on our page. Moments ago, it was removed by Facebook because it does not meet their "Community Standards." This obviously does not mean that the event is cancelled. Look out for a new event tonight!

Facebook apparently doesn't like that we're hosting an event that speaks out against Spencer's request to speak, so they censor us. Whose speech and safety are being threatened again? 🤔🤔🤔

#StopSpencer #HailNotHeil

While Facebook has long touted itself as an open medium for protest movements to organize freely to combat government repression, in reality the site has always been as a former executive described it: a ‘surveillance state’ that works openly with the US government to attack social movements.

Not to be outdone, the Michigan group is organizing a whole week of actions:

We will not be complicit as our university negotiates with White Supremacists and Nazis. Share widely & join us as we take action to #StopSpencer

On social media, follow #StopSpencer and check out their Facebook page here, while you still can.

https://itsgoingdown.org/facebook-shuts-ev...
§Facebook Shuts Down Event Page for Student Walk Out Against Richard Spencer
by It's Going Down Monday Nov 27th, 2017 11:57 PM
sm_facebook-stop-spencer-university-michigan.jpg
original image (1222x1018)
The Facebook page, ‘Stop Spencer at the University of Michigan’ is organizing and promoting a whole week of events, including a student walkout against Spencer on Wednesday and even a student strike on Thursday. On Monday however, it appears that Facebook took down the event page for the student led walk-out.
https://itsgoingdown.org/facebook-shuts-ev...
§Stop Spencer at the University of Michigan
by It's Going Down Monday Nov 27th, 2017 11:57 PM
stop-spencer-university-michigan-flyers.jpg
https://itsgoingdown.org/facebook-shuts-ev...
Add Your Comments
LATEST COMMENTS ABOUT THIS ARTICLE
Listed below are the latest comments about this post.
These comments are submitted anonymously by website visitors.
TITLE AUTHOR DATE
New Facebook Event Page: Wednesday Student Walk OutStop Spencer at the University of MichiganTuesday Nov 28th, 2017 12:02 AM
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code