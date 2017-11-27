top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism
Really Really Free Market
Date Saturday December 02
Time 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Location Details
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95060
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorSubRosa Community Space
No money. No trades. Everything is free!

This market is based on a gift-economy and thinks capitalism sucks.

Bring food to share.

Bring your special items that you don't use but can't throw away (ex. clothes, toys, art supplies, instruments, books and zines ... your free box).

Bring your special talents to offer people (ex. haircuts, message, reiki; we can help you set up if you let us know before hand).

Come and take what you can use. We will have folks to check in with as you arrive. First come first served, space may be limited.

Requirements: Mutual respect. If you bring things, you are expected to take away whatever is left at the end of the market.
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 27th, 2017 11:23 PM
Add Your Comments
