Really Really Free Market
Date
Saturday December 02
Time
12:00 PM
3:00 PM
Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95060
Event Type
Vigil/Ritual
|SubRosa Community Space
No money. No trades. Everything is free!
This market is based on a gift-economy and thinks capitalism sucks.
Bring food to share.
Bring your special items that you don't use but can't throw away (ex. clothes, toys, art supplies, instruments, books and zines ... your free box).
Bring your special talents to offer people (ex. haircuts, message, reiki; we can help you set up if you let us know before hand).
Come and take what you can use. We will have folks to check in with as you arrive. First come first served, space may be limited.
Requirements: Mutual respect. If you bring things, you are expected to take away whatever is left at the end of the market.