From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay FeatureRelated Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Police State and Prisons
View other events for the week of 12/17/2017
|
Monterey Anarchist Black Cross - Prisoner Support Letter Writing
|
Date
|
Sunday December 17
|
Time
|
7:00 PM
-
8:00 PM
|
Import this event into your personal calendar.
|
Location Details
|
Old Capitol Books
559 Tyler St, Monterey, California 93940
|
Event Type
|
Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Direct Action Monterey Network
|
The Direct Action Monterey Network runs a prisoner letter writing group as part of the Anarchist Black Cross.
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 27th, 2017 11:08 PM
WHAT: Anarchist Black Cross Prisoner Support Letter Writing Group
WHERE: Old Capitol Books, 559 Tyler Street, Monterey, CA 93940
WHEN: Third Sunday of each month, 7pm
About the ABC: Since the beginning of the Twentieth Century, the Anarchist Black Cross (ABC), has been on the front line in supporting those imprisoned for struggling for freedom and liberty.
How will Monterey be involved? The Direct Action Monterey Network organizes a monthly letter writing session for political prisoners, with an emphasis on political prisoners in California’s jails and prisons. We are not a member of the Anarchist Black Cross Federation, but we use their principles and model of organizing as a general guide.