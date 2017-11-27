The Direct Action Monterey Network runs a prisoner letter writing group as part of the Anarchist Black Cross.



WHAT: Anarchist Black Cross Prisoner Support Letter Writing Group



WHERE: Old Capitol Books, 559 Tyler Street, Monterey, CA 93940



WHEN: Third Sunday of each month, 7pm



About the ABC: Since the beginning of the Twentieth Century, the Anarchist Black Cross (ABC), has been on the front line in supporting those imprisoned for struggling for freedom and liberty.



How will Monterey be involved? The Direct Action Monterey Network organizes a monthly letter writing session for political prisoners, with an emphasis on political prisoners in California’s jails and prisons. We are not a member of the Anarchist Black Cross Federation, but we use their principles and model of organizing as a general guide.

original image (940x198)

https://www.facebook.com/events/1646545341... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 27th, 2017 11:08 PM