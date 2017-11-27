top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Monterey Anarchist Black Cross - Prisoner Support Letter Writing
Date Sunday December 17
Time 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Location Details
Old Capitol Books
559 Tyler St, Monterey, California 93940
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Monterey Network
The Direct Action Monterey Network runs a prisoner letter writing group as part of the Anarchist Black Cross.

WHAT: Anarchist Black Cross Prisoner Support Letter Writing Group

WHERE: Old Capitol Books, 559 Tyler Street, Monterey, CA 93940

WHEN: Third Sunday of each month, 7pm

About the ABC: Since the beginning of the Twentieth Century, the Anarchist Black Cross (ABC), has been on the front line in supporting those imprisoned for struggling for freedom and liberty.

How will Monterey be involved? The Direct Action Monterey Network organizes a monthly letter writing session for political prisoners, with an emphasis on political prisoners in California’s jails and prisons. We are not a member of the Anarchist Black Cross Federation, but we use their principles and model of organizing as a general guide.
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1646545341...
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 27th, 2017 11:08 PM
