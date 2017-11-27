top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism | Health, Housing, and Public Services
Food Not Bombs Salinas: Squash The State!
Date Wednesday November 29
Time 3:30 PM - 6:00 PM
Location Details
Cesar Chavez Public Library
615 Williams Rd, Salinas, California 93905
Event Type Critical Mass
Organizer/AuthorFood Not Bombs Salinas
The Brown Berets of Salinas would like to announce, that after a few technical difficulties, we have Food not Bombs up and running again!

We will be located in front of the Cesar Chavez library in Salinas giving out fresh produce to those who are in need and simply the community in general. We will have a variety of veggies from onions to broccoli to lettuce and the list goes on!

We hope to see the community out there. We are for the people by the people ✊🏾
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/1586494347...
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 27th, 2017 10:59 PM
