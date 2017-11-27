From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Food Not Bombs Salinas: Squash The State!
Wednesday November 29
3:30 PM
6:00 PM
Location Details
Cesar Chavez Public Library
615 Williams Rd, Salinas, California 93905
Critical Mass
|Food Not Bombs Salinas
The Brown Berets of Salinas would like to announce, that after a few technical difficulties, we have Food not Bombs up and running again!
We will be located in front of the Cesar Chavez library in Salinas giving out fresh produce to those who are in need and simply the community in general. We will have a variety of veggies from onions to broccoli to lettuce and the list goes on!
We hope to see the community out there. We are for the people by the people ✊🏾