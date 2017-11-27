The Brown Berets of Salinas would like to announce, that after a few technical difficulties, we have Food not Bombs up and running again!



We will be located in front of the Cesar Chavez library in Salinas giving out fresh produce to those who are in need and simply the community in general. We will have a variety of veggies from onions to broccoli to lettuce and the list goes on!



We hope to see the community out there. We are for the people by the people ✊🏾



