Sonoma State University: Economic Inequality, Gender Bias, Racism, Police Brutality, and LGBTQ Discrimination by Maria Corona

Monday Nov 27th, 2017 10:03 PM

Social Justice Issues have been sought out throughout the Sonoma State University to figure out how it is that they effect the way our students and professors go about on campus. The following Op-Ed indicates major points that will be part of the final research paper.

Maria Corona

November 27, 2017

Sociology 336

Peter Philips and Elaine Wellin



Personal OP-ED Report



Social Justice issues aren’t just topics that can be ignored, because the longer they're ignored, the more power they gain over the targeted individuals. Researching and surveying the Sonoma State University professors and student population has given my group an insight into the lives of those that have either first-hand experienced an injustice or have witnessed one happening on campus.



We discovered that immigration, economic inequality, gender bias, racism, police brutality, and LGBTQ discrimination, are some of the majors factors occurring on campus. We were able to make connections between staff and students, to see both sides of how it is that social justice is being interpreted on campus.



They’ve all experienced it in a class, specific job opportunities, by students, and professors. Our end result ended up enriching our data collection, and expanding our research question to the fullest degree. Allowing us to fully examine our small grasp into the society of social injustice, that we currently live in today.



Working as a group has encouraged me to bond and make connections between us even though we are all culturally different, due to our overall research. You're welcome to join us for Social Justice Week in March.