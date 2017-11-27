Come celebrate Fairy-Tale Farm! We have created a giant labyrinth for the public to come walk and help us celebrate the end of this wonderful garden. Do you have difficult people or circumstances you need to get away from? Do you have things, people, or places in your life that you have to let come to an end? Are you ready for new beginnings? Walk the labyrinth with us!



We invite you to bring food and drinks for a potluck from 5:00 to 8:00pm. We will have live music, two fire-pits, dancing, and lots of garden frolicking! Come with your family, drop in for an hour, or stay for the night.



We will also have 2018 Planting Calendars, seeds, recipe books, honey, and beeswax cloths for sale. The event is free, and no purchase is required.



Fairytale Farm is a small, urban farm in Lower Ocean. We have been open for almost 10 years and teach urban farm classes to UCSC students and the public. We are moving to a new location soon and though we are sad to leave the 15 years of mature trees and community we've built here, we're looking forward to a better life! Join us.



