top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
peninsula
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
en español
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Education & Student Activism | Environment & Forest Defense View other events for the week of 12/ 2/2017
Fairytale Farm Party - Endings and New Beginnings!
Date Saturday December 02
Time 2:00 PM - 10:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Fairy-Tale Farm
728 Riverside Ave, Santa Cruz, California 95060
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorFairy-Tale Farm
Come celebrate Fairy-Tale Farm! We have created a giant labyrinth for the public to come walk and help us celebrate the end of this wonderful garden. Do you have difficult people or circumstances you need to get away from? Do you have things, people, or places in your life that you have to let come to an end? Are you ready for new beginnings? Walk the labyrinth with us!

We invite you to bring food and drinks for a potluck from 5:00 to 8:00pm. We will have live music, two fire-pits, dancing, and lots of garden frolicking! Come with your family, drop in for an hour, or stay for the night.

We will also have 2018 Planting Calendars, seeds, recipe books, honey, and beeswax cloths for sale. The event is free, and no purchase is required.

Fairytale Farm is a small, urban farm in Lower Ocean. We have been open for almost 10 years and teach urban farm classes to UCSC students and the public. We are moving to a new location soon and though we are sad to leave the 15 years of mature trees and community we've built here, we're looking forward to a better life! Join us.

Party * Kid Friendly
sm_fairytale-farm-party.jpg
original image (960x720)
For more event information:
https://www.facebook.com/events/7106689391...
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 27th, 2017 5:10 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code