Indigenous Organizing in Times of Wars and Walls: A Dialogue with FIOB leaders and Autonomous Indigenous Organizers from Mexico



In times of wars and walls it is necessary to grow and weave solidarity with indigenous peoples to fight against capitalism. Currently, indigenous peoples are organizing to respond to the waves of violence across Mexico. For the first time in the history of Mexico, an indigenous womxn is running for the presidency in Mexico. The candidacy of Maria de Jesus Patricio calls for a different platform. One that seeks to unearth the corrupt political system that dispossesses indigenous peoples from their land. In the struggle to create new paths for indigenous peoples, migrants and non-migrants, the FIOB and the University of the Earth seek to initiate a dialogue on the organizational processes and most recent initiatives by indigenous movements that attempt to transcend the borders of power.



hosted by Latin American Studies, Frente Indígena de Organizaciones Binacionales (FIOB), Universidad de la Tierra Califas, and the Center for Convivial Research and Autonomy (CCRA)





