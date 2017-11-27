top
Related Categories: Americas | South Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism
Indigenous Autonomy: Convivial Tools Building a Common Roof
Date Monday November 27
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
iCal
Location Details
MOSAIC Cross Cultural Center (San Jose State University student union)
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorCCRA
Emailccra [at] mitotedigital.org
We will be hosting Ángel Kú and Valiana Aguilar, two compañer@s from the Center for Encounters and Intercultural Dialogues and the Universidad de la Tierra, Oaxaca for a conversatorio on Indigenous autonomy. They will be traveling throughout California to share information about Indigenous autonomy and community self-determination across Mexico but especially in Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Yucatán. They will provide important updates about the current initiative of the Congreso Nacional Indígena (CNI) and the Ejército Zapatista de Liberación Nacional (EZLN), especially their effort to support the CNI's Consejo Indígena de Gobierno's spokesperson, María de Jesús Patricio Martínez, (Marichuy) and her effort to enter the national election as an official candidate. Finally, we will be informed about the current autonomous efforts to rebuild communities impacted by the hurricane and earthquake in Oaxaca's Isthmus.

Hosted by Universidad de la Tierra, Califas; Center for Convivial Research and Autonomy (CCRA); and the MOSAIC Cross Cultural Center (SJSU)
ccra_ind_aut_v.3_eng-spn.pdf_600_.jpg

Download PDF (132.9kb)
For more event information:
http://ggg.vostan.net/ccra/
Added to the calendar on Monday Nov 27th, 2017 11:41 AM
