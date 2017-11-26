top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
global justice
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice View other events for the week of 12/ 6/2017
Fingerprints on a Hunger Strike: Launch For Tony Robles' New Book
Date Wednesday December 06
Time 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
The Green Arcade
1680 Market Street
SF, CA 94102
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorGreen Arcade
The hunger strike refers to the Frisco Five.

San Francisco Arts Commission award-winning poet Tony Robles focuses on the Frisco Five’s hunger strike held in April and May 2016 in front of the Valencia Street cop shop, protesting police killings.

Robles also speaks of incarceration with a unique eye within the lens that is Frisco. The continuing displacement and neglect of elderly and low-income residents in the face of property development build another topic of concern, emerging from the poet's great love of San Francisco and all its inhabitants.

Kim Shuck, the current Poet Laureate of the City, maintains that "Robles does the work on the streets and on the pages" while he "speaks of the city as a relative with a life-threatening illness: with love and anger." Tony’s first book is Cool Don’t Live Here Anymore.
fingerprints.jpg
For more event information:
http://www.TheGreenArcade.com
Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 26th, 2017 3:57 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code