Indybay Feature
Theory & Philosophy Reading Group 31: James C. Scott (Anarchist Theories of the State)
Date Friday December 15
Time 7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Old Capitol Books, 559 Tyler Street, downtown Monterey
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorDirect Action Monterey Network
Emailcentralcoastdirectaction [at] gmail.com
Old Capitol Books and the Direct Action Monterey Network are coming together for the thirty-first discussion in the Theory and Philosophy Reading Group. This series of discussion has been put together to facilitate discussion on the Monterey community about political philosophy, social theory, and critical thinking. Readings are available for free, but completing the readings is not necessary to participate in the discussions, which are guided by an experienced facilitator. This is also a venue for people to develop critical thinking and facilitation skills alongside others in a welcoming environment.

This is a mini-series within the broader project which explores anarchist theories of the state.

Where: Old Capitol Books, 559 Tyler Street
When: Friday 15 December 2017, 7pm
What: James C. Scott’s "Thinking Like a State"

Readings available for free on the DAMN and Old Capitol Books websites.
sm_james-c-scott_poster.jpg
original image (2480x3508)
For more event information:
https://directactionmontereynetwork.wordpr...
Added to the calendar on Sunday Nov 26th, 2017 1:24 PM
Add Your Comments
