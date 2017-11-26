From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Theory & Philosophy Reading Group 31: James C. Scott (Anarchist Theories of the State)
Date
Friday December 15
Time
7:00 PM
8:30 PM
Location Details
Old Capitol Books, 559 Tyler Street, downtown Monterey
Event Type
Class/Workshop
|Direct Action Monterey Network
|centralcoastdirectaction [at] gmail.com
Old Capitol Books and the Direct Action Monterey Network are coming together for the thirty-first discussion in the Theory and Philosophy Reading Group. This series of discussion has been put together to facilitate discussion on the Monterey community about political philosophy, social theory, and critical thinking. Readings are available for free, but completing the readings is not necessary to participate in the discussions, which are guided by an experienced facilitator. This is also a venue for people to develop critical thinking and facilitation skills alongside others in a welcoming environment.
This is a mini-series within the broader project which explores anarchist theories of the state.
Where: Old Capitol Books, 559 Tyler Street
When: Friday 15 December 2017, 7pm
What: James C. Scott’s "Thinking Like a State"
Readings available for free on the DAMN and Old Capitol Books websites.