Sunday Nov 26th, 2017 10:12 AM Eighty four IAM 1584 workers are on strike against Henkel Aerospace in Bay Point, California over health and safety and union rights. The company murdered a temporary worker in 2013 and are trying to break the union by brining in the national union busting company Strom Engineering with dozens of strikebreakers.

The company was fined $200,00 by OSHA for these serious violations that led to Eleidjian’s death but was not prosecuted by the District Attorney for murder. They have also continued the same deadly work practices in the factory that has led to serious burns and other injuries in the dangerous process of producing these adhesives.



These dangerous working conditions were also an important reason that workers went to the IAM to protect their rights and prevent further injuries and deaths on the job. They have also retaliated and discriminated against union leaders and members at the plant in an effort to get the union out of the plant.



The company has also brought in a national union replacement/strike breaking company Strom Engineering with scab workers. They are now spending millions of dollars on these strikebreakers and temporary workers to destroy the union at the plant. The CEO of the company Hans Van Bylen made $7,030,273.25 last year 2016 in salary and compensation.



The company which is based in Düsseldorf, Germany also has a unionized cosmetic plant in Berkeley, California that has provided scab supervisors and is also the owner of Dial soap. They have unionized plants throughout Europe and say that they are in a "partnership" with labor.



http://www.mercurynews.com/2013/09/11/bay-point-manufacturer-cited-200000-in-death-of-antioch-man/

http://www.eastbaytimes.com/2017/10/31/striking-workers-allege-fatally-dangerous-environment-racism-at-henkel-aerospace/

http://www.ourmdea.org/uploads/3/4/0/2/34020729/henkel_2.pdf

http://www.mercurynews.com/2013/09/11/bay-point-manufacturer-cited-200000-in-death-of-antioch-man/

http://contracostaherald.com/10311702cch/

http://www.bemidjipioneer.com/news/3758944-mississippi-woman-wins-sexual-harassment-case-jury-says-strom-engineering-owes-fields

http://triblive.com/local/valleynewsdispatch/12494796-74/ati-replacement-workers-sue-steel-maker-over-commuting-time-during-lockout



http://iamlocal1584.com

local1584 [at] aol.com



