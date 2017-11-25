From the Open-Publishing Calendar

Expanding Kwanzaa in the "Farm to Fork Capitol of America" by Khubaka, Michael Harris

Saturday Nov 25th, 2017

Kwanzaa, first fruits of the harvest, provides us a renewed focus and opportunity to expand Pan African Agriculture opportunity in the "Farm to Fork Capitol of America" showcasing Pan African Cuisine throughout the Greater Sacramento Region.

Sacramento, CA ~ Kwanzaa is a Swahili word that signifies the first fruits of the harvest. The "California Grown" Holiday is from December 26 to January 1, many people of African descent and friends of celebrate Kwanzaa all around the world.



Throughout the Pan African Diaspora, there are many customs that are common among the various ethnic groups on the African Continent and African influenced cultures. Today, the African Union is considering utilizing the Kwanza, a monetary currency in Equatorial Africa, as a common currency.



“First Fruits Harvest” is a global agriculture offering or example how people in a family, community, village or cooperative business come together to celebrate and the hard work and successful harvest.



Dr. Maulana Ron Karenga adopted 7 basic universal principles of the harvest celebrations to create the first modern observance of Kwanzaa that began Los Angeles, California in 1966, as a positive expression in the aftermath of the Watts Riots.



Ancient Agriculture was always the foundation of culture. Today, poor choices and limited availability of fresh meats, herb, spices, fruits and vegetables has created epidemic levels of diet related disease.



Agriculture production throughout the California Pan African community has been reduced to about 1% of California Agriculture production, well over 100 billion dollars when including essential cooperative industries. Kwanzaa, first fruits of the harvest, provides us a renewed focus and opportunity to expand Agriculture opportunity here in the "Farm to Fork Capitol of America."



Kwanzaa is a global observance to recommit ourselves to both individual and collective agriculture achievement toward expanding a better life for our family, our community, in a Pan African global experience.



Locally, authentic Pan African Cuisine provides a plethora of new opportunities to showcase locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables for all to enjoy and appreciate, year round and especially during preparation for the 2017 Kwanzaa Holiday Season.

