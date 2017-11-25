Serve The People - San Jose is a grassroots formation of working families, immigrants and youth organized to fight against development that will displace our communities. We are demanding an end to the current negotiations between the City Of San Jose and Google which are taking place behind doors without public input. The Construction of the Google Campus will only aggravate increasing rent and displace working class families. We will also be joining the Brown Berets for Justice at 5pm in their fight to remove the Colombus Statue from City Hall. #stopgooglesj #servethepeoplesj #stopthenegotiations

