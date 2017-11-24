NET NEUTRALITY DEMONSTRATION in SAN MATEO



WHERE: Verizon store, 2290 Bridgepoint PKWY, San Mateo, CA 94404



Date and time: Monday, November 27, begins 10:00 AM



Protest at the Verizon store in San Mateo against the rollback of net neutrality protections.



Join other Team Internet members at the protest. Internet users outraged by top Verizon lawyer turned FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s plan to gut net neutrality are planning to protest at Verizon retail stores across the country on Thursday, December 7th, one week before an expected vote at the FCC. Protesters will make it clear to members of Congress that the time is now to stand for net neutrality, not Verizon’s bottom line.



And please remember, this event is about protesting actions of Verizon executives, lobbyists and their supporters in Washington, not the employees at these stores

