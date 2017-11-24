top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
san francisco
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Peninsula | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 11/27/2017
Net Neutrality Demonstration San Mateo
Date Monday November 27
Time 10:00 AM - 10:00 AM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
SAN MATEO: Verizon store, 2290 Bridgepointe PKWY, San Mateo, CA 94404
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorTeam Internet, DemandProgress.org
Emaildemandprogress.org
NET NEUTRALITY DEMONSTRATION in SAN MATEO

WHERE: Verizon store, 2290 Bridgepoint PKWY, San Mateo, CA 94404

Date and time: Monday, November 27, begins 10:00 AM

Protest at the Verizon store in San Mateo against the rollback of net neutrality protections.

Join other Team Internet members at the protest. Internet users outraged by top Verizon lawyer turned FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s plan to gut net neutrality are planning to protest at Verizon retail stores across the country on Thursday, December 7th, one week before an expected vote at the FCC. Protesters will make it clear to members of Congress that the time is now to stand for net neutrality, not Verizon’s bottom line.

And please remember, this event is about protesting actions of Verizon executives, lobbyists and their supporters in Washington, not the employees at these stores
For more event information:
https://act.demandprogress.org/event/team-...
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 24th, 2017 7:16 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code