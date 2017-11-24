top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
south bay
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 12/ 7/2017
Net Neutrality Demonstration San Francisco
Date Thursday December 07
Time 5:00 PM - 5:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
SAN FRANCISCO: Verizon store on Market Street, 768 Market St, San Francisco, CA, CA 94102
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorTeam Internet event, DemandProgress.org
Emailhttps://demandprogress.org/
NET NEUTRALITY DEMONSTRATION: San Francisco Verizon Protest

WHERE: Verizon Store on Market Street, 768 Market St, San Francisco, CA, CA 94102

Date and time: Thursday, December 7, 5:00 PM

Event Type: Protest

The new chairman of the FCC was a top guy at Verizon, and he just called a vote to kill net neutrality. On December 7, one week before the vote, we'll protest at retail stores across the U.S. and demand that Congress stop Verizon’s FCC from destroying the Internet as we know it.

And please remember, this event is about protesting actions of Verizon executives, lobbyists and their supporters in Washington, not the employees at these stores. Please treat them with nothing but the utmost respect.
For more event information:
https://act.demandprogress.org/event/team-...
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 24th, 2017 6:52 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code