NET NEUTRALITY DEMONSTRATION: San Francisco Verizon Protest



WHERE: Verizon Store on Market Street, 768 Market St, San Francisco, CA, CA 94102



Date and time: Thursday, December 7, 5:00 PM



Event Type: Protest



The new chairman of the FCC was a top guy at Verizon, and he just called a vote to kill net neutrality. On December 7, one week before the vote, we'll protest at retail stores across the U.S. and demand that Congress stop Verizon’s FCC from destroying the Internet as we know it.



And please remember, this event is about protesting actions of Verizon executives, lobbyists and their supporters in Washington, not the employees at these stores. Please treat them with nothing but the utmost respect.

For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 24th, 2017 6:52 PM