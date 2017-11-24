top
SF Bay Area Indymedia indymedia
Features
Calendar
Local
Global
Other
Regions
north coast
central valley
north bay
east bay
san francisco
peninsula
santa cruz
california
us
international
Topics
animal lib
anti-war
arts + action
drug war
education
en español
environment
government
health/housing
immigrant
media activism
labor
lgbti / queer
police state
racial justice
womyn
International
americas
haiti
iraq
palestine
afghanistan
More
make media
get involved
photo gallery
feature archives
fault lines
links
Donate
Help support grassroots independent media.
donate
$ 15.00 donated in past month
IMC Network
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: South Bay | Global Justice and Anti-Capitalism View other events for the week of 12/ 7/2017
Action/March on Verizon for Net Neutrality Palo Alto
Date Thursday December 07
Time 4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
PALO ALTO: March from Downtown Palo Alto Verizon Store to Lytton Plaza across the street and in between.
Corner of University Ave/Emerson St.
219 University Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorRaging Grannies Action League
Protest/March Against Rollback of Net Neutrality Protections in Downtown Palo Alto

Host: Raging Grannies of the Mid-Peninsula

Date and time: Thursday, December 7, 4:30 PM

Where: Downtown Palo Alto Verizon Store to Lytton Plaza across the street and in between 219 University Ave Palo Alto, CA 94301

Directions:
The Verizon Store and Lytton Plaza are at University Ave/Emerson St. intersection in downtown Palo Alto, easy walking distance from Palo Alto Caltrain stop. Free parking in downtown area. We will have some signs but try to bring one if you can. “Save net neutrality!” Or “No Censorship” are appropriate messages. Your own message in support of Net Neutrality also welcome. Start at Lytton Plaza at 4:30pm with a photo op in front of the Digital DNA sculpture, then proceed to the Verizon store. We will protest until about 6:30 pm with a very special display/action at 6:00pm.

PROTEST/MARCH:

Silicon Valley must speak up! Protest at Palo Alto's downtown Verizon store against the rollback of net neutrality protections. We will march back and forth from the Verizon store to the tech sculpture "Digital DNA" directly across the street in Lytton Plaza. If you can't march...no problem! Stake outs will be held at both terminal points.

Monopolistic ISP’s can block and censor what we see online if internet neutrality is gutted! Censorship is a big issue. Photo ops during the event in front of the Digital DNA egg shaped sculpture covered with printed circuit boards in Lytton Plaza. This large sculpture is slated for decommission by the Palo Alto Public Art Commission so now is the time to see it, and of course it is a superb backdrop to our demo as a symbol of the internet age.

Internet users outraged by top Verizon lawyer turned FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s plan to gut net neutrality are planning to protest at Verizon retail stores across the country on Thursday, December 7th, one week before an expected vote at the FCC. Protesters will make it clear to members of Congress that the time is now to stand for net neutrality, not Verizon’s bottom line...please remember, this event is about protesting actions of Verizon executives, lobbyists and their supporters in Washington, not the employees at these stores.

Join us!
For more event information:
https://act.demandprogress.org/event/team-...
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 24th, 2017 6:31 PM
Add Your Comments
© 2000–2017 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code