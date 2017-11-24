Protest/March Against Rollback of Net Neutrality Protections in Downtown Palo Alto



Host: Raging Grannies of the Mid-Peninsula



Date and time: Thursday, December 7, 4:30 PM



Where: Downtown Palo Alto Verizon Store to Lytton Plaza across the street and in between 219 University Ave Palo Alto, CA 94301



Directions:

The Verizon Store and Lytton Plaza are at University Ave/Emerson St. intersection in downtown Palo Alto, easy walking distance from Palo Alto Caltrain stop. Free parking in downtown area. We will have some signs but try to bring one if you can. “Save net neutrality!” Or “No Censorship” are appropriate messages. Your own message in support of Net Neutrality also welcome. Start at Lytton Plaza at 4:30pm with a photo op in front of the Digital DNA sculpture, then proceed to the Verizon store. We will protest until about 6:30 pm with a very special display/action at 6:00pm.



PROTEST/MARCH:



Silicon Valley must speak up! Protest at Palo Alto's downtown Verizon store against the rollback of net neutrality protections. We will march back and forth from the Verizon store to the tech sculpture "Digital DNA" directly across the street in Lytton Plaza. If you can't march...no problem! Stake outs will be held at both terminal points.



Monopolistic ISP’s can block and censor what we see online if internet neutrality is gutted! Censorship is a big issue. Photo ops during the event in front of the Digital DNA egg shaped sculpture covered with printed circuit boards in Lytton Plaza. This large sculpture is slated for decommission by the Palo Alto Public Art Commission so now is the time to see it, and of course it is a superb backdrop to our demo as a symbol of the internet age.



Internet users outraged by top Verizon lawyer turned FCC Chairman Ajit Pai’s plan to gut net neutrality are planning to protest at Verizon retail stores across the country on Thursday, December 7th, one week before an expected vote at the FCC. Protesters will make it clear to members of Congress that the time is now to stand for net neutrality, not Verizon’s bottom line...please remember, this event is about protesting actions of Verizon executives, lobbyists and their supporters in Washington, not the employees at these stores.



Join us!

For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 24th, 2017 6:31 PM