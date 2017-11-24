Nov. 30th, Thursday, 7 p.m. Lauren Markham will read from her book, The Far Away Brothers: Two Young Migrants and the Making of an American Life, the true story of teenagers, Ernesto and Raul Flores, identical twins, who flee the violence in their home country of El Salvador, a country which was torn apart by a 12 year U.S. backed civil war. This book is especially timely since the Trump/Pence fascist regime has demonized immigrants, making life a nightmare for millions who fear detention, deportation, and being torn from their loved ones. Thousands of unaccompanied children have crossed the border, leaving behind their families and their countries. This is a story of two of those children, the family they left behind, their dangerous journey and their life in the U.S. Lauren Markam is a writer and works at a high school for immigrant youth. "The Far Away Brothers is impeccably timed, intimately reported and beautifully expressed. Markham brings people and places to rumbling life." The New York Times

