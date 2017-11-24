From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing, and Public Services McCoppin Hub Indefinitely Locked by San Francisco Food Not Bombs

Friday Nov 24th, 2017 11:13 AM San Francisco enclosed and locked the McCoppin Hub Park in order to keep people, including poor and homeless people, from using it.

Earlier posts:



https://sffnb.org/2017/06/13/contractors-begin-building-permanent-mccoppin-hub-fence/



https://sffnb.org/2017/05/29/mccoppin-hub-update/



https://sffnb.org/2017/02/09/san-francisco-sanctuary-city-closes-mccoppin-hub/



https://sffnb.org/2016/07/27/mccoppin-hub-plaza-park-update/



https://sffnb.org/2015/09/16/keep-mccoppin-hub-plaza-open-and-unfenced/



When Supervisor Jane Kim proposed fencing in the park as a solution to the non-problem of people using an unenclosed public space, the deal included that the park would be open during certain hours and locked at night.



In reality, all the gates are always locked like this:







Indeed, the park contains a sign with hours of operation:







For accuracy, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department should replace this sign with one that reads, “Closed Permanently Because of Civic Callousness and Political Cowardice.”



Here we are. Millions spent to transform a dead end street into a useless locked off space.



