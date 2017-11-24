top
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Health, Housing, and Public Services
McCoppin Hub Indefinitely Locked
by San Francisco Food Not Bombs
Friday Nov 24th, 2017 11:13 AM
San Francisco enclosed and locked the McCoppin Hub Park in order to keep people, including poor and homeless people, from using it.
sm_lock.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
The recently fenced McCoppin Hub Park is always locked and closed.

Earlier posts:

https://sffnb.org/2017/06/13/contractors-begin-building-permanent-mccoppin-hub-fence/

https://sffnb.org/2017/05/29/mccoppin-hub-update/

https://sffnb.org/2017/02/09/san-francisco-sanctuary-city-closes-mccoppin-hub/

https://sffnb.org/2016/07/27/mccoppin-hub-plaza-park-update/

https://sffnb.org/2015/09/16/keep-mccoppin-hub-plaza-open-and-unfenced/

When Supervisor Jane Kim proposed fencing in the park as a solution to the non-problem of people using an unenclosed public space, the deal included that the park would be open during certain hours and locked at night.

In reality, all the gates are always locked like this:



Indeed, the park contains a sign with hours of operation:



For accuracy, the San Francisco Recreation and Parks Department should replace this sign with one that reads, “Closed Permanently Because of Civic Callousness and Political Cowardice.”

Here we are. Millions spent to transform a dead end street into a useless locked off space.

Money for nothing.
https://sffnb.org/2017/11/24/mccoppin-hub-...
by San Francisco Food Not Bombs Friday Nov 24th, 2017 11:13 AM
sm_sign.jpg
original image (4608x3456)
https://sffnb.org/2017/11/24/mccoppin-hub-...
