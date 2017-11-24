From the Open-Publishing Calendar From the Open-Publishing Newswire Indybay Feature Related Categories: East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing, and Public Services View other events for the week of 12/12/2017

All Out-Speak Out Against Privatization Of Laney College By New A's Stadium Date Tuesday December 12 Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Import this event into your personal calendar. Location Details Peralta Community College

District Office Boardroom located at 333 East 8th Street, in Oakland Event Type Meeting Organizer/Author repost



All Out-Speak Out Against Privatization Of Laney College By New A's Stadium



ALL OUT to Demand Peralta Board Vote NO to A's Stadium at Laney



On December 12, the Peralta Board of Trustees will vote on whether or not to begin a 6 to 12 month process of gathering input on what an A's stadium at Laney will look like. Join us to tell the Board no A’s Stadium on Laney College Land!





Oakland A's ballpark plan faces opposition from college students, faculty union AFT-PFT, many residents

http://www.ktvu.com/news/oakland-as-ballpark-plan-faces-opposition-from-college-students-faculty-many-residents Tuesday, December 12 at 6 PMAll Out-Speak Out Against Privatization Of Laney College By New A's StadiumALL OUT to Demand Peralta Board Vote NO to A's Stadium at LaneyOn December 12, the Peralta Board of Trustees will vote on whether or not to begin a 6 to 12 month process of gathering input on what an A's stadium at Laney will look like. Join us to tell the Board no A’s Stadium on Laney College Land!Oakland A's ballpark plan faces opposition from college students, faculty union AFT-PFT, many residents



http://www.ktvu.com/news/oakland-as-ballpa... For more event information: Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 24th, 2017 9:48 AM

In another land grab by billionaires, John L. Fisher who owns the A's wants to grab land from Laney Community College for the property development of his business. Fisher is also pushing privatization of education throughout the bay area and nationally with his KIPP schools and control of the corrupt Rocketship schools. These Rocketship schools militarize the students and desegregate the schools. The manager of the A's is on the board Fisher's charter school privatization operations. http://www.ktvu.com/news/oakland-as-ballpa...