§John L. Fisher Owner Of The Gap & KIPP Foundation Wants Laney College Land
In another land grab by billionaires, John L. Fisher who owns the A's wants to grab land from Laney Community College for the property development of his business. Fisher is also pushing privatization of education throughout the bay area and nationally with his KIPP schools and control of the corrupt Rocketship schools. These Rocketship schools militarize the students and desegregate the schools. The manager of the A's is on the board Fisher's charter school privatization operations.