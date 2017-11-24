top
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
East Bay | Education & Student Activism | Health, Housing, and Public Services
All Out-Speak Out Against Privatization Of Laney College By New A's Stadium
Date Tuesday December 12
Time 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Peralta Community College
District Office Boardroom located at 333 East 8th Street, in Oakland
Event Type Meeting
Organizer/Authorrepost
Tuesday, December 12 at 6 PM

All Out-Speak Out Against Privatization Of Laney College By New A's Stadium

ALL OUT to Demand Peralta Board Vote NO to A's Stadium at Laney

On December 12, the Peralta Board of Trustees will vote on whether or not to begin a 6 to 12 month process of gathering input on what an A's stadium at Laney will look like. Join us to tell the Board no A’s Stadium on Laney College Land!


Oakland A's ballpark plan faces opposition from college students, faculty union AFT-PFT, many residents
http://www.ktvu.com/news/oakland-as-ballpark-plan-faces-opposition-from-college-students-faculty-many-residents
a_s_oakland_stadium_project_destroying_laney_college_1440539871356_122715_ver1.0_640_360.jpg
For more event information:
http://www.ktvu.com/news/oakland-as-ballpa...
Added to the calendar on Friday Nov 24th, 2017 9:48 AM
§John L. Fisher Owner Of The Gap & KIPP Foundation Wants Laney College Land
by repost Friday Nov 24th, 2017 9:48 AM
fisher__john_gap.jpg
In another land grab by billionaires, John L. Fisher who owns the A's wants to grab land from Laney Community College for the property development of his business. Fisher is also pushing privatization of education throughout the bay area and nationally with his KIPP schools and control of the corrupt Rocketship schools. These Rocketship schools militarize the students and desegregate the schools. The manager of the A's is on the board Fisher's charter school privatization operations.
http://www.ktvu.com/news/oakland-as-ballpa...
