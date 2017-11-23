top
Related Categories: East Bay | Womyn
Women's March Oakland: "Hear our Vote!" March
Date Saturday January 20
Time 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Lake Merritt Amphitheater, between 12th Street and 1st Ave., Lake Merritt Blvd, Oakland, CA 94612
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March Oakland
Emailhttps://womensmarchoakland.org/
WOMEN'S MARCH OAKLAND 2018

On January 21, 2017, more than 100,000 women and their allies marched in Oakland, part of a global mobilization of 5 million people for women’s rights, human rights, social justice, and civil liberties.

That day sparked a movement that has galvanized the nation, harnessing the political power of diverse women and their communities to create transformative social change.

We have made our voices heard in town halls and state capitals, on Congressional phone lines and the news, down the street, and across the internet.

On Saturday, January 20, 2018, we will march again in Oakland.

WHEN:
Saturday, January 20, 2018
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM PST

Join us!

WOMEN'S MARCH UNITY PRINCIPLES

We believe that Women’s Rights are Human Rights and Human Rights are Women’s Rights. We must create a society in which women - including Black women, Native women, poor women, immigrant women, disabled women, Muslim women, lesbian queer and trans women - are free and able to care for and nurture their families, however they are formed, in safe and healthy environments free from structural impediments.

ENDING VIOLENCE

Women deserve to live full and healthy lives, free of all forms of violence against our bodies. We believe in accountability and justice in cases of police brutality and ending racial profiling and targeting of communities of color. It is our moral imperative to dismantle the gender and racial inequities within the criminal justice system.

REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS

We believe in Reproductive Freedom. We do not accept any federal, state or local rollbacks, cuts or restrictions on our ability to access quality reproductive healthcare services, birth control, HIV/AIDS care and prevention, or medically accurate sexuality education. This means open access to safe, legal, affordable abortion and birth control for all people, regardless of income, location or education.

LGBTQIA RIGHTS

We firmly declare that LGBTQIA Rights are Human Rights and that it is our obligation to uplift, expand and protect the rights of our gay, lesbian, bi, queer, trans or gender non-conforming brothers, sisters and siblings. We must have the power to control our bodies and be free from gender norms, expectations and stereotypes.

WORKER’S RIGHTS

We believe in an economy powered by transparency, accountability, security and equity. All women should be paid equitably, with access to affordable childcare, sick days, healthcare, paid family leave, and healthy work environments. All workers – including domestic and farm workers, undocumented and migrant workers - must have the right to organize and fight for a living minimum wage.

CIVIL RIGHTS

We believe Civil Rights are our birthright, including voting rights, freedom to worship without fear of intimidation or harassment, freedom of speech, and protections for all citizens regardless of race, gender, age or disability. We believe it is time for an all-inclusive Equal Rights Amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

DISABILITY RIGHTS

We believe that all women’s issues are issues faced by women with disabilities and Deaf women. As mothers, sisters, daughters, and contributing members of this great nation, we seek to break barriers to access, inclusion, independence, and the full enjoyment of citizenship at home and around the world. We strive to be fully included in and contribute to all aspects of American life, economy, and culture.

IMMIGRANT RIGHTS

Rooted in the promise of America’s call for huddled masses yearning to breathe free, we believe in immigrant and refugee rights regardless of status or country of origin. We believe migration is a human right and that no human being is illegal.

ENVIRONMENTAL JUSTICE

We believe that every person and every community in our nation has the right to clean water, clean air, and access to and enjoyment of public lands. We believe that our environment and our climate must be protected, and that our land and natural resources cannot be exploited for corporate gain or greed - especially at the risk of public safety and health.
For more event information:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-march-...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 23rd, 2017 1:46 PM
Add Your Comments
