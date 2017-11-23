top
Related Categories: Central Valley | Womyn View other events for the week of 1/20/2018
Women's March Sacramento: March & Rally at the California State Capitol
Date Saturday January 20
Time 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
iCal Import this event into your personal calendar.
Location Details
Southside Park, 2115 6th Street, Sacramento, CA 95818, then march to California State Capitol building
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March Sacramento
Emailhttps://www.womensmarchsac.com/
WOMEN'S MARCH SACRAMENTO 2018

Stand up and march on January 20th, 2018 at the California State Capitol!

In 2017, we marched and made our voices heard. In 2018, we engage our youth, uplift women to be civic leaders, advocate for gender equity and stand together against voter suppression and for protection of all human rights.

We will gather at Southside Park between 6th and 8th Streets. From the Park, we will walk west on T Street to 5th Street, then north on 5th to Capitol Mall, then east to the Capitol building where the rally will convene on the West Steps.

On Saturday, January 20th, 2018, join us as we march from Southside Park to the California State Capitol to build lasting and meaningful change.

WHERE:
Southside Park, 2115 6th Street, Sacramento, CA 95818, then march to California State Capitol

WHEN:
Saturday, January 20, 2018
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM PST

#NowWeBuild
For more event information:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/womens-march-...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Nov 23rd, 2017 1:23 PM
